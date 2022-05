FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to providing false information on a federal form in order to acquire firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 23, 2020, Terri Lawhorn, 27, of Fayetteville, bought three firearms: a Glock 44 .22-caliber pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; and a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol. Lawhorn admitted that she purchased the firearms for Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” who is separately charged in a pending gun trafficking conspiracy. Through an intermediary, Jones had given Lawhorn money to buy the firearms and told her which ones to buy from a gun dealer in Mount Hope, West Virginia.

