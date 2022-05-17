North Italia Sets Opening Timelines For Its First Two Atlanta Restaurants

Modern Italian eatery North Italia later this year will enter the Atlanta market with not one but two locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody.

North Italia Buckhead, at 3393 Peachtree Road in Lenox Square , will open on June 22, 2022 , and marks the brand’s 30th location in the U.S., according to a press release Tuesday. The Buckhead location will feature an outdoor patio and the concept’s first U-shaped bar as the centerpiece of the dining room.

North Italia Dunwoody, set to open in Perimeter Mall , at 4600 Ashford Dunwoody Road, debuts later in the season. The Perimeter location features panoramic windows, offering views of the surrounding area and a large, covered patio for outdoor dining.

Both locations will pay homage to the Atlanta area, incorporating the work of local artists in the form of one-of-a-kind murals and artwork.

“Bringing local flair to the kitchen in Buckhead, Atlanta-born Executive Chef Nate Lowe will add his exceptional culinary skills to the concept’s famed modern approach to classic Italian dishes including pizzas, pastas, seasonal salads, chef’s boards, handcrafted cocktails, handmade desserts, and more,” according to the release. Chef Lowe will be joined by Monish “Mo” Banerjea who will lead the restaurant as the General Manager.

Both Atlanta locations will feature lunch, happy hour, dinner, and brunch service, as well as takeout, online ordering, and delivery via DoorDash.

Beginning May 18, North Italia Buckhead will host a job fair, first offsite at the AC Hotel Atlanta Buckhead , and later at the North Italia Buckhead restaurant, for prospective employees. The job fair will go through May 24, with hours Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3600 Wieuca Road NE., and then at 3393 Peachtree Road, NW from May 25 through June 5, with the same hours.