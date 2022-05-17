State Highway 19 reopens in Token Creek after crash
TOKEN CREEK, Wis. — State Highway 19 was briefly blocked in both directions at Steven Drive in Token Creek due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m.
A Dane County dispatcher said the crash involves injuries.
The road reopened just before 4:55 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0