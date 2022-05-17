LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bishop, East win soccer playoff openers

KERNERSVILLE – Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness rolled past 31st-seeded Blue Ridge 11-2 on Monday at Bishop in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.

Justine Grimsley had four goals and an assist to lead the Villains (16-4), who will host 15th-seeded Gray Stone Day in the second round Tuesday. Anna Krawczyk added three goals and two assists.

Emilia Pirkl also had a goal and an assist, while Maddy Whalen, Eliza Ofsanko and Claire Clampett each had a goal. Olivia Henn, who had two, and Ashley Hawley each assisted.

Emily Agejew, Emmy Valente and Hannah Reeves combined for the win in goal.

E. DAVIDSON, SW RANDOLPH

FARMER – Eighteenth-seeded East Davidson topped 18th-seeded Southwestern Randolph 2-1 on Monday at Southwestern Randolph in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs.

The Golden Eagles (11-6-1) will face the Wheatmore/East Rutherford winner in the second round.

OAK GROVE, ENKA

ENKA – No. 25 seed Oak Grove fell 5-0 against eighth-seeded Enka on Monday at Enka in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer playoffs.

The Grizzlies closed their season with an 8-10 overall record.

LEDFORD, ATKINS

WINSTON-SALEM – No. 26 seed Ledford lost 2-0 against seventh-seeded Atkins on Monday in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer playoffs.

The Panthers ended their season with a 10-10-3 overall record.

SW GUILFORD, WATAUGA

BOONE – No. 25 seed Southwest Guilford lost 3-1 against eighth-seeded Watauga on Monday at Watauga in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls soccer playoffs.

The Cowgirls finished their season with a 13-12 overall record.

RAGSDALE, INDEPENDENCE

CHARLOTTE – No. 24 seed Ragsdale fell 3-0 against ninth-seeded Independence on Monday at Independence in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A girls soccer playoffs.

The Tigers concluded their season with a 12-9 overall record.

BOYS GOLF

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

GREENSBORO – All three area qualifiers finished inside the top 20 of their respective classification during Monday’s NCISAA boys golf championships at Bryan Park.

In the 2A, Westchester Country Day’s Jaxson Morgan shot a 6-over 78 to tie for 10th place. In the 4A, Wesleyan Christian’s Sean Finan and Cole Rouse also each shot a 6-over 78 to tie for 16th.

Winning team titles were: Ridgecroft in the 1A, Gaston Day in the 2A, St. David’s in the 3A, and Charlotte Country Day in the 4A. Winning individual titles were: Ridgecroft’s Justin Peterson (78) in the 1A, Gaston Day’s Seamus Bogan (70) in the 2A, Asheville School’s Eric Nord (70) in the 3A, and Cary Academy’s Bryan Fang (71) in the 4A.

BOYS TENNIS

WESTCHESTER CD, ROCKY MOUNT ACADEMY

ROCKY MOUNT – Eighth-seeded Westchester Country Day fell 5-0 against top-seeded Rocky Mount Academy on Monday at RMA in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA Division III boys tennis playoffs.

The Wildcats concluded their season with a 6-8 overall record.

FOOTBALL

EAST-WEST ROSTER ANNOUNCED

TRIAD – Three area players have been selected for this summer’s NCCA East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro.

Thomasville running back Jabrii Carolina, Glenn cornerback Zion Dixon and Ragsdale safety Andrew Siler were included on the roster the NCCA released Monday.

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown, former coach at Southern Guilford, will lead the West team this year.

The football game – which features many of the state’s recently graduated seniors and follows the basketball games Monday and soccer matches Tuesday – is set for Wednesday, July 13, at Jamieson Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ZAYAS NAMED NEW HPCA COACH

HIGH POINT – High Point Christian has hired Rick Zayas as its new volleyball coach, the school announced Monday.

Zayas has coached 13 years at the Champion Volleyball Club in Winston-Salem. The director of the club is Doug Balser, who led the Cougars to a 29-8 record and a state quarterfinals appearance in 2010.

He takes over for Bridget Knower, who had a 167-71 record over nine seasons that included appearances in four state semifinals and two state championships.

TRACK

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

TRIAD – Area schools have qualified over 60 entries for this weekend’s NCHSAA track and field state championship at N.C. A&T State University.

In the 1A, Bishop McGuinness will have 16 entries, while Thomasville will have six. In the 2A, TW Andrews will have 11, East Davidson will have three, and Trinity and Wheatmore will each have one.

In the 3A, Southern Guilford will have eight entries, Oak Grove will have seven and Ledford will have three. And in the 4A, Southwest Guilford will have three while Glenn will have two.

The 2A/3A meet will be Friday, while the 1A/4A meet will be Saturday. Field events and running semifinals will begin each day at 10 a.m., followed by running finals at 1 p.m.

Winning 1A Midwest regional titles this past weekend were: Bishop’s Sofia Wolf (girls 800), Mary Rashford (girls high jump), Andrew Lankau (boys shot put) and the girls 4x800; and Thomasville’s boys 4x200. Bishop’s girls finished second as a team, while Thomasville was 13th. Bishop’s boys were fourth and Thomasville was ninth.

Winning 2A Midwest regional titles were: Andrews’ John Shearin (boys 300 hurdles) and the boys 4x200. Andrews finished fourth in the boys team total, while Trinity was 16th and Wheatmore was 26th. East Davidson was sixth in the girls scores, while Andrews was 12th, Wheatmore was 19th and Trinity was 27th.

Winning 3A Midwest regional titles were: Oak Grove’s Jacob Murphy (boys pole vault) and boys 4x100, plus Southern Guilford’s boys 4x200. Southern Guilford’s boys were third as a team, while Oak Grove took seventh and Ledford was 15th. Oak Grove’s girls were 13th, Ledford was 18th and Southern was 20th.

Winning 4A Midwest regional titles were: Southwest Guilford’s Sady Moody (girls discus). Southwest’s girls were 11th while Glenn was 22nd. Glenn’s boys were 19th while Southwest tied for 20th and Ragsdale was 26th.