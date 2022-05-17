Save motorcyclists: keep grass off the street, city officials say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is reminding residents to avoid leaving yard waste on the road and other public areas.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, disposing of grass clippings in the streets, detention basins, creeks, ditches, and drainage ways are a violation of City Code Section 17.08.030. The code states that no person shall throw any grass, weeds, or other debris of any kind of nature into any cement gutters in the streets or alleys of the city.

The release specified that city street sweepers do not have the capability to handle grass clippings from city streets. Clippings can also result in blocked storm inlets, which can cause local flooding. It also was stated to have a negative impact on the water quality in the city.

The release also stated that grass clippings are known to be a direct safety hazard to motorcycles and bicyclists. Extra steps can help prevent incidents, according to the release.

The release stated that proper yard waste disposal includes bagging it up and placing it in your residential garbage container. Yard waste bags can be purchased at any hardware store, according to the release, and a solid waste sticker must be attached to each bag. Stickers can be purchased at city hall, Hy-Vee, Fareway, Walmart, Bomgaars on Hamilton, and Wilmes hardware store.

The release added that the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC) accepts grass clippings for free for residents of Sioux City. Fees apply to commercial lawn care businesses for the disposal of leaf and grass debris. Additional information on the CCC can be found here .

An additional release from the City of Sioux City stated that tree limbs can be disposed of at the CCC for $17 per truckload or $32 per ton. Any debris left curbside and taken to the CCC must be free of building material and garbage.

If the branches and limbs are four feet long or less and less than four inches in diameter, they may be bundled and placed next to your residential garbage bin. The bundle must weigh less than 35 pounds and have a solid waste sticker attached. Any branches under those dimensions may be placed loosely in the garbage bin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.