Robert Lee, Mason, and Wall claim UIL Golf State Titles

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Three Concho Valley girls golf teams will be bringing home some hardware from Austin, after two days of competition in the girls UIL State Golf Championships.

In Class 3A, the Lady Hawks from Wall are back-to-back champions. The team of Emily Green, Corbyn Herring, Gracie McMillan, Sam Lehr, and Shay West shot a team total of 631 over the two days of competition to win the title by 78 strokes.

In Class 2A, for the first time ever, the Cowgirls of Mason has won a girls golf UIL State Championship. The team of Tristin Keller, Jessie Phillips, Sydney Hardin, Raelynn Leifeste, Avery Burns shot a team total of 732 to win the programs first ever girls golf state title.

In Class 1A, for the third time in a row, the Lady Steers of Robert Lee have won gold at the UIL State Championships in golf. Robert Lee won it back in 2019, and 2021, and the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. The team of Abbigayle Smith, Mackenzie Galicia, Kailey Freeman, Mia Galvan, Braylee Hood shot a team total of 390 to win the 1A title by 18 strokes.

Also competing this year, was the Lady Lions of Ozona who finished ninth in Class 2A. Haley Nowell, Laramie Nowell, Krysten Webb, Skylar Lacy, and Claire Bean shot 867 over two days of play.

The Lady Falcons of Veribest, who finished third last year, finish second in Class 1A this season after shooting 815 over the two day event. That team consists of Morgan Palmore, Callie Briley, Jalynne Campbell, Alexis Salvato, Olivia Abbott.

In individual play, Sterling City’s Makinzee Woods finished in 18th place after shooting 212.

