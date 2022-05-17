ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Charges against Knoxville woman dropped after arresting officer indicted

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300DYQ_0fhQqSDb00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges against a woman accused of kicking a Knoxville Police officer after a traffic stop in August 2021 have been dismissed after the arresting officer was indicted in April.

Charges against the arresting KPD officer Joseph Charles Roberts, who has since resigned after pleading guilty to lying about different pursuit in January, were brought forward in an April indictment.

Kingsport PD seeking location of missing 12-year-old

In August 2021, Roberts arrested Trinity Divine Clark during a traffic stop following an alleged high-speed pursuit.

Clark was physically wrestled to the ground and charged with assault on a first responder, evading arrest, failure to yield/right of way, resisting arrest and simple possession. The charges were later dismissed by a judge during a preliminary hearing in Knox County court.

Roberts has since been charged, but not for the incident involving Clark.

A criminal indictment dated April 14 states Roberts was charged with tampering with governmental records in a different traffic pursuit in January 2022. Roberts resigned from KPD earlier this year. He had been on administrative leave and under internal investigation since January.

‘Unfit to serve’ Knoxville Police officer pleads guilty to lying on arrest report, resigns

A sentencing hearing for Roberts on that indictment is scheduled for June 29.

“It is imperative that citizens are able to trust law enforcement,” Charme Allen, Knox County District Attorney General, said back in April regarding the charge against Roberts in the January pursuit. “By repeatedly being dishonest when questioned by his supervising officers and by falsifying his sworn statements, this officer broke the law, damaged that trust, and showed that he was unfit to serve as an officer of the law.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

Related
wvlt.tv

Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A correctional officer at the Claiborne County Jail was arrested Friday for rape charges, according to Sheriff Bob Brooks. The arrest of Austin Butcher, 21, stemmed from an investigation into rape allegations against him, according to officials. On May 20, at approximately 6:30 p.m., he...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WIS-TV

Truck driver shoots, kills another driver on highway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened between two truck drivers on Friday. The Kingsport Police Department reports officers were called about a shooting on Interstate 81 between two motorists at about 4:45 p.m. Authorities said the incident started when two tractor-trailers...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking into a North Knoxville shooting that happened early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday, where they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he remains in “very critical condition,” KPD officials said. Originally, KPD reported that the victim had died.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Trio arrested following dock fight

LAFOLLETTE,TN. (WLAF)- Three men are facing assault charges following a fight at a boat dock. Anthony Branam, 28, LaFollette, Derek Bowlin, 22, Jellico and Tanner Bowlin, 23, Jellico turned themselves in at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week after charges were filed in the incident. The trio...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police#Violent Crime#Kpd#Kingsport Pd#Trinity Divine Clark
Johnson City Press

Breaking: Motorists involved in shooting on I-81

An investigation is ongoing into a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 at Airport Parkway exit. Kingsport police released a statement saying that around 4:45 p.m. detectives and patrol officers responded to a shooting involving two motorists at exit 63 on the northbound section of the interstate. Tom...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: 1 dead in Interstate 81 shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say one person is dead after a shooting involving two truck drivers on Interstate 81. It happened around 4:45 p.m. near Exit 63, the Airport Parkway exit. The Kingsport Police Department confirmed that Alex Erik Miller, 42 of Edgewood, Maryland, was fatally shot by another tractor-trailer driver, whose name […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WTVCFOX

School employee in Cleveland indicted for aggravated statutory rape

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A grand jury in Bradley County has employee of the United Christian Academy school in Cleveland on aggravated statutory rape charges. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Amber Paige Green on Thursday, according to a release from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO says on Monday, detective responded...
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

DA: ‘Major source of methamphetamine’ in Carter Co. pleads guilty

CATER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men facing methamphetamine trafficking charges in Northeast Tennessee pleaded guilty and will serve time, according to First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. A release from the district attorney general’s office states that Fabian Miller, 32, entered a guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine (300 […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Prayer vigil to honor one year since Summer Wells disappeared

HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A prayer vigil was announced for all missing children and Summer Wells, the missing 6-year-old from Hawkins County whose disappearance captivated the nation, according to the Wells Family Spokesperson, Tim Mullen. Summer Wells, a 6-year-old Hawkins County girl, disappeared on June 15, 2021, and has...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office donating bulletproof vests to Ukraine

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced the agency will repurpose 24 old bulletproof vests by donating them to Ukrainians as Russian forces continue to invade the country. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post that the department’s initiatives came in conjunction with a partnership between the […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy