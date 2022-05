ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rotary Club of Rockingham County brought back its annual Soap Box Derby Saturday. “This is our biggest service project of the year, all the Rotarians come out and help volunteer for the day, and it’s just a really good collaboration between kids in the area, and it gives us good exposure to get out there and let people know what rotary is doing,” Cassie Mowbray, a member of Rotary Club of Rockingham County said.

