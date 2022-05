After only playing 21 games in the 2020-21 seasons due to injuries, Devils Captain Nico Hischier had an impactful season, adding 21 goals and 39 assists for 60 points. The forward set career-highs in goals, assists, and points. In addition, he was one of only four Devils players to surpass 20 goals. In this edition of Three Things presented by GEICO, we take a look at three of the Captain's best goals of the year.

