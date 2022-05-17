Campaigning for the North Carolina Supreme Court: Victoria Prince

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation. Gas prices in North Carolina are on the rise. AAA reported North Carolina's average gas price is $4.246 compared to the National gas price average of $4.483.

4 DAYS AGO