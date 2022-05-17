ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Campaigning for the North Carolina Supreme Court: Victoria Prince

By Avery Sloan
elonnewsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigns leading into the early voting polls at the Elmira Community...

www.elonnewsnetwork.com

borderbelt.org

Charles Graham narrowly won his primary in NC. Now the big fight for Congress begins

Charles Graham said he wasn’t surprised by his lack of a landslide win in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s District 7 seat in Congress. All four candidates in the race won at least one county in the newly drawn seven-county district, which encompasses much of the southeastern part of the state. Graham, who has served in the N.C. House of Representatives since 2011, beat his closest opponent, Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans, by fewer than 800 votes, according to unofficial results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

SEC accuses North Carolina man of operating Ponzi scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
WXII 12

FULL LIST: North Carolina Primary Election Results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Within minutes of North Carolina's primary election polling sites closing Tuesday evening, NBC News and the Associated Press are projecting that former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and U.S. Rep. Tedd Bud will be the frontrunners for the U.S. Senate race in November. Budd,...
ELECTIONS
nsjonline.com

Foushee wins Democratic primary to succeed Price in Congress

RALEIGH — Orange County State Sen. Valerie Foushee beat Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam and musician Clay Aiken to win the Democratic nomination in the state’s 4th Congressional District. Foushee is the overwhelming favorite to win the November general election in the strongly Democratic district based around the Triangle.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 NC Primary

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election. MAJOR ELECTIONS. U.S. Senate. There was a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Raleigh Democrat’s bill would ban dogs from back of N.C. pickup trucks

A Democratic state representative from Raleigh proposes a statewide ban on transporting dogs in open vehicle beds and cargo areas. Violation of the new law would carry a $25 penalty. You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a...
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

Cheri Beasley could win North Carolina’s Senate primary. Like other Black women, she laid the groundwork years ago.

Tuesday’s primary in North Carolina will be the latest test for a slate of Black women running for Senate in this cycle’s midterm elections, with Democrat Cheri Beasley emerging as the likely nominee among a crowded field that includes six Black women — more than any other state. A seventh Black woman will also be running as an independent in the general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live Updates: Cawthorn concedes, Beasley faces Budd in November

It's Election Day in North Carolina. Voters are picking candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, 14 seats in the U.S. House and every member of the North Carolina General Assembly, along with local races across the state. Some local elections, including for mayor and city council members in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Majority of voters in N.C. unaffiliated

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Talking about the primary on the eve of the election in Mecklenburg County, state. WBTV spoke with Michael Dickerson with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections ahead of the May 17 primary election. Nearly 18K...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Republican candidates in NC District 11 set for Election Day

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Voters in Western North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to choose their congressional representation. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was the youngest Republican ever elected to congress. Now vying for his second term, he has seven challengers in the Republican primary for his seat in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.
ELECTIONS
Veronica Charnell Media

North Carolina Has 6.2 Billion Surplus, Will Governor Cooper Offer Stimulus Checks to North Carolinians?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation. Gas prices in North Carolina are on the rise. AAA reported North Carolina's average gas price is $4.246 compared to the National gas price average of $4.483.
WFAE

See NC primary results for U.S. Senate and House races

See how the candidates fare in North Carolina's congressional races during the May 17 primary. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and results should start coming in shortly after that. Here, you'll be able to look at the Democratic and Republican primary results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House. We've pulled out two House districts for a closer look — the brand new 14th District in Charlotte and the 11th District in the mountains, where Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing multiple challengers from his own party.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
GEORGIA STATE

