Metro Detroit parents growing more desperate as baby formula remains scarce

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

(WWJ) – Back in February Abbott – the country's largest producer of baby formula – ceased operations at a plant in Sturgis, Mich., due to bacterial contamination. At least four babies became ill after consuming their formula, and two died.

Now, parents in Metro Detroit and all across the U.S. are feeling the effects of a nationwide baby formula shortage fueled by the plant closure and product recalls, and compounded by supply chain challenges and historic inflation rates.

Though the Abbot plant is set to reopen in the near future, officials say it could still be up to 10 weeks before formula hits store shelves again.

So what are parents who rely on formula doing when they find store shelves bare? And how do we make sure this never happens again? WWJ’s Zach Clark goes in-depth on those questions in a new edition of The Daily J podcast.

