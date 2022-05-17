WYSO Evening News Update: Amtrak explores options in Ohio; No endorsements for high school athletics
Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 20, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — Supporters of a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade testified in a House committee Thursday. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports much of the debate came down to the lack of exceptions for things like rape, incest, or the life or health of a pregnant person. Many of the bill’s backers said they consider fertilization or conception to be when life begins. And this bill would ban abortion from that point, without exceptions. Melanie Miller with the anti-abortion Ashland Pregnancy Care Center said abortion makes the trauma of rape or incest worse. “Two wrongs can never correct a right. And I have heard first-hand where the child has even been that silver lining, the gift or the good that has come out of that tragic situation," said Miller. But in a ten-year study of a thousand people who had abortions, 95% said it was the right decision. Opponents say under the bill, it would be too complicated for doctors to defend themselves for performing abortions to save people’s lives.
Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 19, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Ohio health officials still recommends COVID shots and boosters. (Columbus Dispatch) — COVID infection rates in Ohio have been going up for the last six weeks. State health officials say while the numbers are still comparatively good, the virus could be a threat later this year, so they’re stressing that the one-third of Ohioans who haven’t been vaccinated should get shots now. OhioHealth’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Joe Gastaldo said the vaccines are still working. “The vaccines are still performing extraordinarily well of keeping out of the hospital and preventing you from dying. So, yes - the vaccines are working well. They were never intended to stop all infection,” Gastaldo said. Dr. Gastaldo also said Ohioans should consider getting a second booster shot. “There is no identified risk of getting a second booster and if anything, that second booster may provide an additional layer of protection for those who are frail or with underlying health conditions," he sated. Almost 16,000 new cases of COVID in Ohio were reported last week.
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 20, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — A House bill that would immediately ban abortion in Ohio has had two hearings. But there has yet to be any action on a similar bill in the Senate. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the Senate president says he supports such a ban but wants to take a more measured approach.
Ohio lawmakers in the House voted to release another round of federal stimulus dollars in relation to COVID-19 pandemic relief. More than $420 million is earmarked for local governments around Ohio with a population of under 50,000 people. Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) said this is a second round of...
As families struggle with the nationwide baby formula shortage, the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor wants to know why the state has not done more to relieve the stress — particularly for low-income Ohioans. Nan Whaley, Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, said other states saw the formula shortage happening...
The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a law that allows the state to cut funding to communities using traffic cameras, by the amount of money they raise from those devices. Cities have raised millions from camera programs, though many have abandoned them because of state restrictions. A provision in...
The CEO of one of Ohio’s largest employers, JPMorgan Chase, talked taxes and future trends with members of the state’s largest business lobbying group, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took questions from Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers, a Republican former congressman from...
The pantry at Edison Elementary near the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood in Dayton is stocked with home staples like rice, bread, milk and frozen meals. Several zip codes in Dayton are considered food insecure, according to the Montgomery County Food Equity Coalition. Through surveys, Edison Elementary officials identified a key priority for the building was a food pantry. That’s why Dayton Public Schools partnered with the Dayton Foodbank and the Dayton YMCA.
An Ohio House committee heard from supporters of HB598, a bill that would ban abortion immediately if the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft opinion earlier this month indicated the majority of justices were ready to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that allows abortion nationwide. Much of the debate on this Ohio House bill, also commonly called a "trigger" ban came down to the lack of exceptions for things like rape, incest, and life or health of a pregnant person.
A constitutional amendment stating that non-U.S. citizens can’t vote in Ohio is working its way through the legislature and could be before voters this fall. The issue of non-citizens voting, long of concern to Republicans, could appear on a crowded ballot that includes races for governor and U.S. Senate.
COVID infection rates in Ohio have been going up for the last six weeks. State health officials say while the numbers are still comparatively good, the virus could be a threat later this year, so they’re stressing that the one-third of Ohioans who haven’t been vaccinated should get shots now.
The Ohio Alzheimer’s Association held a forum this week to discuss disparities in health care for the LGBTQ+ community. It addressed the fear of discrimination in healthcare for those who are struggling from Alzheimer’s or are Alzheimer’s caregivers in the LGBTQ+ community. Experts there say when it...
A measure that could put an issue to change bail laws on the November ballot has been delayed, but Republican legislative leaders say they expect the resolution to see movement again soon. The House resolution, HJR2, would put a statewide ballot issue before voters in the general election. The issue...
