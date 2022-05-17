WYSO Evening News Update: Amtrak explores options in Ohio; No endorsements for high school athletics

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 19, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Ohio health officials still recommends COVID shots and boosters. (Columbus Dispatch) — COVID infection rates in Ohio have been going up for the last six weeks. State health officials say while the numbers are still comparatively good, the virus could be a threat later this year, so they’re stressing that the one-third of Ohioans who haven’t been vaccinated should get shots now. OhioHealth’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Joe Gastaldo said the vaccines are still working. “The vaccines are still performing extraordinarily well of keeping out of the hospital and preventing you from dying. So, yes - the vaccines are working well. They were never intended to stop all infection,” Gastaldo said. Dr. Gastaldo also said Ohioans should consider getting a second booster shot. “There is no identified risk of getting a second booster and if anything, that second booster may provide an additional layer of protection for those who are frail or with underlying health conditions," he sated. Almost 16,000 new cases of COVID in Ohio were reported last week.

