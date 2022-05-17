ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul provides May 17 COVID-19 update

By Delaney Keppner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Today, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for five to 11-year-olds. Following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Yorkers will be able to safely provide this life-saving tool to their children,” Governor Hochul said. “In the meantime, I am calling on our parents and guardians to do what they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. That includes getting boosted if you haven’t already. Let’s continue to work together and take care of one another, New York.”

New preliminary congressional district map released

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Cases Per 100k – 44.25
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 50.50
  • Test Results Reported – 86,429
  • Total Positive – 8,647
  • Percent Positive – 9.42%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.66%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,649 (+152)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 401
  • Patients in ICU – 245 (+12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 302,066 (+231)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 24
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,816
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,264
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,689,215
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 17,081
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 151,468
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022
Capital Region 55.74 56.11 57.04
Central New York 33.55 32.96 33.18
Finger Lakes 41.54 40.99 40.38
Long Island 60.36 62.41 62.72
Mid-Hudson 51.81 52.83 53.31
Mohawk Valley 44.45 43.33 41.80
New York City 42.91 43.81 47.42
North Country 38.36 39.62 38.97
Southern Tier 51.90 52.08 50.12
Western New York 61.52 60.14 59.43
Statewide 48.31 48.98 50.50

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022
Capital Region 12.23% 12.35% 12.28%
Central New York 8.85% 8.91% 8.89%
Finger Lakes 13.50% 13.49% 13.15%
Long Island 10.65% 10.89% 10.79%
Mid-Hudson 8.00% 8.62% 9.51%
Mohawk Valley 9.57% 9.31% 9.05%
New York City 4.51% 4.72% 5.18%
North Country 9.26% 9.57% 9.32%
Southern Tier 10.40% 10.51% 10.28%
Western New York 18.70% 18.50% 18.20%
Statewide 7.11% 7.34% 7.66%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022
Bronx 3.63% 3.76% 3.75%
Kings 3.75% 4.01% 5.00%
New York 5.49% 5.62% 5.94%
Queens 4.98% 5.16% 5.26%
Richmond 5.89% 6.02% 6.50%

Yesterday 8,647 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,297,214. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 64,221 140
Allegany 9,342 11
Broome 49,434 68
Cattaraugus 16,260 23
Cayuga 17,466 21
Chautauqua 24,856 65
Chemung 22,763 26
Chenango 9,934 13
Clinton 18,223 27
Columbia 10,941 16
Cortland 11,422 7
Delaware 8,345 9
Dutchess 67,634 97
Erie 229,641 497
Essex 6,186 8
Franklin 10,137 7
Fulton 13,549 24
Genesee 14,522 20
Greene 9,175 14
Hamilton 923
Herkimer 14,909 7
Jefferson 21,657 38
Lewis 6,465 11
Livingston 12,429 9
Madison 14,415 19
Monroe 164,926 209
Montgomery 12,585 20
Nassau 429,832 684
Niagara 51,661 102
NYC 2,425,102 4,342
Oneida 58,773 65
Onondaga 122,458 125
Ontario 21,753 14
Orange 112,149 136
Orleans 9,192 16
Oswego 29,015 29
Otsego 10,788 32
Putnam 25,139 45
Rensselaer 34,194 66
Rockland 96,874 133
Saratoga 50,528 79
Schenectady 35,795 92
Schoharie 5,397 11
Schuyler 3,760 3
Seneca 6,434 8
St. Lawrence 22,583 30
Steuben 21,413 26
Suffolk 448,876 612
Sullivan 19,389 25
Tioga 11,800 10
Tompkins 21,399 54
Ulster 34,235 47
Warren 14,950 31
Washington 13,039 17
Wayne 18,612 15
Westchester 267,231 378
Wyoming 8,747 7
Yates 3,736 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 227 141 62.1% 86 37.9%
Central New York 113 64 56.6% 49 43.4%
Finger Lakes 378 149 39.4% 229 60.6%
Long Island 430 208 48.4% 222 51.6%
Mid-Hudson 236 126 53.4% 110 46.6%
Mohawk Valley 70 43 61.4% 27 38.6%
New York City 739 310 41.9% 429 58.1%
North Country 68 40 58.8% 28 41.2%
Southern Tier 138 49 35.5% 89 64.5%
Western New York 250 130 52.0% 120 48.0%
Statewide 2,649 1,260 47.6% 1,389 52.4%

Yesterday, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,816. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 2
Broome 1
Columbia 1
Herkimer 1
Kings 4
Monroe 2
Nassau 1
New York 3
Onondaga 1
Ontario 1
Queens 1
Rockland 1
Suffolk 2
Tompkins 1
Westchester 2

Yesterday, 2,009 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,575 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 974,035 71
Central New York 651,587 58
Finger Lakes 872,146 79
Long Island 2,211,288 359
Mid-Hudson 1,730,261 243
Mohawk Valley 328,060 25
New York City 8,117,804 1,026
North Country 308,150 38
Southern Tier 445,239 39
Western New York 963,694 71
Statewide 16,602,264 2,009

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 891,172 67
Central New York 603,357 39
Finger Lakes 810,129 72
Long Island 1,969,571 253
Mid-Hudson 1,519,604 192
Mohawk Valley 305,498 24
New York City 7,205,765 768
North Country 278,997 27
Southern Tier 407,681 42
Western New York 887,893 91
Statewide 14,879,667 1,575

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 541,601 890 8,829
Central New York 366,803 354 5,007
Finger Lakes 567,037 685 8,236
Long Island 1,295,940 2,178 19,100
Mid-Hudson 1,008,015 1,569 15,627
Mohawk Valley 189,731 201 2,734
New York City 3,332,510 4,457 42,803
North Country 171,606 287 2,497
Southern Tier 255,555 262 3,878
Western New York 605,327 617 8,168
Statewide 8,334,125 11,500 116,879
