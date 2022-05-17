ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Man awaiting trial held on $200K after conviction overturned

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A Maine man whose murder conviction was overturned by the state’s highest court will have to pay $200,000 in bail to leave jail while he awaits a new trial.

Bruce Akers has been held without bail since his 2016 arrest stemming from the death of his neighbor, Douglas Flint. He was initially found guilty and sentenced to 38 years in prison, but the court overturned the conviction last year.

Akers’ case was in court for a hearing on Tuesday. His attorney, Kristine Hanly, asked that he be released, the Portland Press Herald reported. The judge instead set the bail at $200,000.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled last year that police violated Akers’ rights, and evidence and statements from officers should have been suppressed.

Flint was reported missing before police searched Akers’ property. Investigators found Flint’s body under a pile of deer carcasses and debris.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Kristine Hanly’s name.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn’t immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning’s prayer service.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
The Associated Press

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in less than three weeks for killing an 8-year-old girl, marking the second condemned man to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber — a method of execution that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than 20 years.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Flint
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Ap#The Portland Press Herald
The Associated Press

NC jobless rate falls to 3.4%, dropping toward 1990s levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate for April fell further below pre-pandemic levels, the state Commerce Department announced Friday, as the number of newly hired workers continued to increase. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4% represents a 0.1 percentage point decrease from March. Barring future alterations...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Deer hunting: Early velvet season for bucks set

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deer hunters in Mississippi will have a chance to harvest a buck in velvet during the state’s first early archery hunt in September. Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said those dates reach a balance between allowing bucks to reach their maximum antler growth for the year and giving hunters a chance to harvest them before they shed their velvet.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Orioles and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (24-16, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-25, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.10 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -168, Orioles +145; over/under is 9...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy