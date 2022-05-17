Special Olympics champs

Drew Hawkins pitched a complete-game shutout as Harrisburg rolled to a 5-0 win over Massac County Wednesday in the IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal at Jay Thompson Field. Hawkins surrendered zero runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out six as Harrisburg improved to 28-6 on the season and will now face the winner of Thursday's other semifinal match pitting Carmi-White County against Fairfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.

HARRISBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO