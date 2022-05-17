Special Olympics champs

Drew Hawkins pitched a complete-game shutout as Harrisburg rolled to a 5-0 win over Massac County Wednesday in the IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal at Jay Thompson Field. Hawkins surrendered zero runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out six as Harrisburg improved to 28-6 on the season and will now face the winner of Thursday's other semifinal match pitting Carmi-White County against Fairfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Harrisburg kept knocking on the door in Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal against Carmi-White County. Finally, in the sixth inning, the Bulldogs kicked the door open to win a 4-2 thriller at Center Park. Down 2-0 in the sixth, Hallie Boggess came up with a seeing eye single to...
Robin Adair Deck, 81, died April 7, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas after a valiant battle with health issues. A Herrin, Illinois native, she was born December 27, 1940 in Springfield, IL to Harry W. and Ruby Kathryn Jones Deck where her father worked for John L. Lewis. She was...
Comments / 0