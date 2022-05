Harrisburg kept knocking on the door in Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal against Carmi-White County. Finally, in the sixth inning, the Bulldogs kicked the door open to win a 4-2 thriller at Center Park. Down 2-0 in the sixth, Hallie Boggess came up with a seeing eye single to...

HARRISBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO