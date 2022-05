EAGLE, Wis. — Several emergency crews responded to a fire and explosion at Summerset Marine Construction in Eagle on Thursday. The fire started around 7:40 a.m. After the initial explosion, multiple subsequent explosions followed, likely due to the diesel and liquid petroleum inside the burning building. Officials said explosions continued for 30 minutes after firefighters arrived. The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation.

EAGLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO