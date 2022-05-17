ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

JobsNOW: Caring work, flexible schedule in Warren

By Dave Sess
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are plenty of job opportunities in health care. Some of that even takes place outside of a hospital or doctor’s office setting.

Sherese Cochrane loves helping people. She was working Tuesday with Cathy Weller, helping her do some of the things she can’t do herself. Cochrane is a caregiver for Rhonda’s House Home Health Care.

Trumbull Co. Sheriff’s Office hiring for 2 positions

“The need for workers is because we have high clientele and that we need more qualified workers, not just workers but qualified workers to actually go into the homes and do take care of our clients,” said Rhonda Bennett.

Many of Rhonda’s House clients are independent. Cochrane helps Weller with things she can’t reach or takes her for a walk, but there are also aides who provide healthcare.

Rhonda’s House hires for every level of expertise including STNAs, CNAs, LPNs, and RNs. If you’re looking for shorter days, Rhonda’s House can help.

“We can get you that or if you’re looking for full-time we can get you that as well. So, as you can make up your own schedule,” Bennett said.

Rhonda’s House has over 50 clients in Trumbull and Mahoning counties and over sixty employees. There’s room for advancement, too, as Bennett can help you with courses for training. She’s been in home care since the age of 16 and does it for more than just a paycheck.

“I love it. That’s rewarding that you could put a smile on someone’s face that didn’t have to go into a nursing home that can actually stay home and become independent,” she said. “I do it because I care and that’s the type of quality care that I’m looking for.”

Rhonda’s House has open interviews Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. at Rhonda’s House Home Health Care Services, 197 W. Market St. Suite #202, Warren, Ohio. You can also apply online or give them a call at 234-223-2586.

