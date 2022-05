On early Friday morning, one person was killed following a rollover crash in Carson City. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision was reported a little before 5 a.m. on northbound I-580 at the College Parkway off-ramp in which a pickup truck was involved. The early reports showed that a green Ford F-150 driven by a man rolled off the roadway. The man was reportedly not buckled up at the time of the wreck.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO