Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

By Claire Trageser
sandiegomagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run...

Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
onscene.tv

Wrong Way Pursuit On Busy Freeway (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox5sandiego.com

Kyoto Gift & Food serving up fresh sushi in South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — For many in the San Diego area, Kyoto Gift & Food in National City has been a staple for decades. The Japanese market, located in the 1700 block of Sweetwater Road, has been serving up fresh sushi to customers for 60 years, being passed down from generation to generation before eventually ending up in Filipino hands.
kusi.com

Fiesta Del Sol makes a comeback in Solana Beach this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fiesta Del Sol, Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, is happening Saturday and Sunday in Solana Beach!. Fiesta Del Sol is an Annual Beachside Music Festival at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach. The event runs:. Saturday May 21st 9am to 10pm. Sunday...
sandiegomagazine.com

California Holistics Dispensary Opens in Chula Vista

After a few long years of legal cannabis licensing issues in Chula Vista, a process that was held up by a handful of lawsuits and other bureaucratic woes, finally, stores have begun trickling open in the past year or so. That means that, for the first time in history, Chula Vista residents have access to legal cannabis.
CBS 8

Mira Mesa and Clairemont Mesa residents get their fill of pothole problems

SAN DIEGO — San Diego resident Christopher Petschek was fed up with potholes along Miramar Road, so he reported them to the city using the Get It Done app. “I've hit several potholes, fortunately no damage to my vehicle, but it's just an inconvenient nuisance. You can actually run the risk of de-aligning your vehicle and possibly popping a tire and having to replace it altogether,” said Petschek.
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Bicycle Collision on Interstate 5 [San Diego, CA]

Female Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash on Clairemont Drive. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive. For reasons unknown, the driver of a passing vehicles struck the female bicyclist. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medical...
rsfpost.com

Goodson Project Threatens RSF Wildfire Evacuation

The Goodson project significantly impacts the fire evacuation route for Rancho Santa Fe. The latest revisions in the Goodson project’s resubmittal are not sufficient to ensure public safety. The Attorney General has put pressure on the City of Encinitas to approve the latest submission, which is notable because his office has won lawsuits over cities that approved developments in high wildfire risk areas. Adding high-density housing should never put the existing population in harm’s way. It is imperative that Rancho Santa Fe residents have a say in the protection of their community.
