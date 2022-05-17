Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run...
Help is on the way for people looking for parking and green spaces in San Diego's East Village, but, if the city's plan to build a new garage and park comes to fruition, it won't be cheap for taxpayers. Photos: East Village Park Approved with $80M Price Tag, 16 Years...
It’s not quite summer, but the fest force is strong this San Diego weekend. Whether you lean toward music or film – how about both? – there’s something to attract you to the vibe. The GI Film Festival San Diego continues Friday and Saturday at the...
As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — For many in the San Diego area, Kyoto Gift & Food in National City has been a staple for decades. The Japanese market, located in the 1700 block of Sweetwater Road, has been serving up fresh sushi to customers for 60 years, being passed down from generation to generation before eventually ending up in Filipino hands.
Think of great explorers, and names such as Ferdinand Magellan or someone familiar to San Diegans, like Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, probably come to mind. But, in this modern day, you can now add the name of Sergio Davi. Captain Davi doesn’t speak much English, but it was apparent on Friday...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fiesta Del Sol, Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, is happening Saturday and Sunday in Solana Beach!. Fiesta Del Sol is an Annual Beachside Music Festival at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach. The event runs:. Saturday May 21st 9am to 10pm. Sunday...
After a few long years of legal cannabis licensing issues in Chula Vista, a process that was held up by a handful of lawsuits and other bureaucratic woes, finally, stores have begun trickling open in the past year or so. That means that, for the first time in history, Chula Vista residents have access to legal cannabis.
As of May 18, San Diego County has again extended the beach closure area, due to sewage contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River, to include the Coronado ocean shoreline. […]
Summer nights are here soon, and with a surge swirling around and pain at the pump peaking (hopefully), thousands of San Diegans are looking for options that don't involve indoor dining or bars, or tankfuls of gas for a road trip. The perfect solution may involve one of the past's...
SAN DIEGO — San Diego resident Christopher Petschek was fed up with potholes along Miramar Road, so he reported them to the city using the Get It Done app. “I've hit several potholes, fortunately no damage to my vehicle, but it's just an inconvenient nuisance. You can actually run the risk of de-aligning your vehicle and possibly popping a tire and having to replace it altogether,” said Petschek.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Bike lanes have been getting a lot of attention recently in San Diego. Some people love them, some people hate them. Residents and business owners in North Park, Rancho Penasquitos and Mira Mesa have all encountered new bike lanes in their neighborhoods within the past year.
Female Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash on Clairemont Drive. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive. For reasons unknown, the driver of a passing vehicles struck the female bicyclist. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medical...
The Goodson project significantly impacts the fire evacuation route for Rancho Santa Fe. The latest revisions in the Goodson project’s resubmittal are not sufficient to ensure public safety. The Attorney General has put pressure on the City of Encinitas to approve the latest submission, which is notable because his office has won lawsuits over cities that approved developments in high wildfire risk areas. Adding high-density housing should never put the existing population in harm’s way. It is imperative that Rancho Santa Fe residents have a say in the protection of their community.
