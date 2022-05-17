ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $25 TikTok-Viral Kitchen Gadget Garnered Millions of Views & Chops Veggies in Seconds

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wondered how fast you could cook dinner if you didn’t have to prep all the veggies yourself? Well, thanks to TikTok, you no longer have to fantasize about such things. RüK’s Vegetable Chopper has gone viral and for good reason. With 11 different blades, suddenly, your onions are diced and your carrots are julienned.

Put away your well-loved knife and cutting board because this handy vegetable chopper can do everything it can, except way faster. Julienne, shred, chop, dice, grate and slice vegetables in seconds. You could also use it for fruits, cheeses and eggs, too—whether you’re chopping a tomato for salsa or slicing an egg for a salad.

@caileeeats

Reply to @joannasings88 are you convinced yet?! 😂 #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves

♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

This tool is so satisfyingly quick, a single video of it in use has garnered over 16.4 million views. You can see @caileeeats dice three shallots in a row still with plenty of room in the container to keep going or add another ingredient. They go on to quickly chop multiple veggies in one go—onions, red peppers, green bell peppers, you name it. All that’s left to do is add the diced ingredients into your pan, pot, pressure cooker or whichever appliance you need next.

Whatever you’re cooking up in the kitchen, you can do it so much faster with this TikTok-viral kitchen gadget . Gone are the days of running out of space on your cutting board, knicking your fingers and taking ages to merely prep your ingredients.

“I was so tired of cutting and chopping making big portions of a dish. This chopper is such a lifesaver. I love it….best investment I made!!” raved one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating.

So, what are you waiting for? Add RüK’s Vegetable Chopper to your cart and get cooking! Be sure to shop it while it still has a 36 percent discount on Amazon.

Rük Vegetable Chopper $25.49 (was $39.99)


Buy Now

Let’s break down the 11 different stainless steel blades , first. You get three for chopping and dicing, two for grating, one for slicing, one for julienning, one for mashing, one for juicing, one for slicing eggs and one for separating eggs. We’re already thinking of all of the amazing dishes we could make with these attachments.

As for the container, it holds up to 1.5 liters of ingredients and you can even store all of the attachments inside of it when you’re not using the appliance. There are also non-sleep feet at the bottom of the tub so that the vegetable chopper doesn’t slip and slide while you’re trying to use it.

“Most amazing product I’ve purchased off of Amazon . Works flawlessly and is just perfect for about everything,” wrote one reviewer.

You might be wondering how you’re meant to clean the container and its several different blades. It’s easy—the vegetable chopper comes with a cleaning brush and fork so that you can get into the tiny crevices of each attachment.

“It’s wonderful; everyone who cooks should have one ! No more tears when chopping onions, either!” wrote another shopper.

TBH, we couldn’t think of a better time and energy-saving kitchen appliance than RüK’s Vegetable Chopper . It takes all of the tedious dicing and slicing out of your meal prep, and isn’t that just every home cook’s dream?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0fhQm1Hx00

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

