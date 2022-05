A Pennsylvania-based company that maintains and operates more than 300 cemeteries nationwide will step up its upkeep of four Georgia cemeteries following a state probe. The state launched an investigation following complaints about seven Georgia cemeteries StoneMor Inc. operates. The state put four cemeteries on “conditional registration with heightened supervision” for two years, while relevant issues at the three other cemeteries were remedied.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO