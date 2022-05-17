ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

Teen accused of killing woman, 7-year-old grandson with hammer, police find 'puddles' of blood

 4 days ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old faces murder charges after a 59-year-old woman and her 7-year-old grandson were found dead outside the woman’s home in April.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on April 25 around midnight, Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road about a report of a double homicide. Deputies found Sherry Cole and her grandson Jessie Allen deceased at the scene. A juvenile was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

WJHL-TV reports the teen, whose name was not released, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He’s currently in custody at a juvenile detention center, but the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong wants to try him as an adult. According to WJHL, Armstrong believes the "severity of the crime and the gruesomeness of it" makes the teen eligible for a trial in a regular court.

WJHL reports the suspect allegedly told investigators he used a hammer to kill Cole and Allen and that he planned it ahead of time.

According to court documents cited by WBIR-TV, a 25-year-old and 35-year-old reportedly witnessed the attack. At the scene, investigators found "puddles of blood" and "assorted tools, some of which were covered in blood."

A transfer hearing for the suspect is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Allen was a student at Fall Branch School, and principal Dr. Jim Wernke told WJHL, "Jessie was a very happy student. He loved Fall Branch School. He loved the teachers here, and our teachers loved him."

Wernke added, "This was really a home away from his home."

Students at the school have also been drawing and writing cards to Allen's grandpa and Cole's husband, Bill Cole.

Comments / 23

Apache girl
3d ago

The so-called witnesses are accessories before during and after the fact. Why are they not charged? Those adults done nothing but watch , I'd say they encouraged the boy.

Reply(2)
10
BluntBunny
4d ago

Wth were witnesses jus watching!!? its a teenager that had time to not just murder one but 2!!! they should be charged with something as well. wtf just stands around and watches or knows what's happening like this and does nothing until AFTER THEY DECEASED

Reply
9
Marvin Allen
4d ago

What a sick world we live in. This world needs Jesus taught from grade school and up. Try to give proper direction for our youth.

Reply(1)
13
