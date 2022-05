ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that a Sylacauga man has died after a multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County. Officials say 64-year-old Larry C. Hughes was killed when the car he was driving collided with a commercial truck. Hughes’ car was then hit by another truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO