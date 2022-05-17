Molly Rohrbach wins FCA Award

Cityfest, Inc., announces the festival headliners and full list of festival events. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns to Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, to celebrate its 35th year June 15 to 18, 2022. This year’s headliners include Stanley Clarke, Chucho Valdés & Paquito d’Rivera, Stokley, Regina Carter, and the Rebirth Brass Band. The 2022 jazz festival mainstage performances will take place Wednesday through Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and on Saturday starting at 12 noon with Regina Carter performing at 1 p.m. The festival will be co-hosted by special guest Clifford Brown Jr. To mark this momentous anniversary, the entire week will be dedicated to live music and art. Pre-festival events will be held June 12, 13, and 14 and late-night Jam Sessions will take place June 15 thru 18 from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. at various locations. For a full festival line-up and more information, please visit cliffordbrownjazzfest.org.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO