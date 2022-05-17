ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

Molly Rohrbach wins FCA Award

By Admin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Molly Rohrbach on winning the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Character Counts Award for the spring sports...

Viking softball takes conference win at Northview

Adelynn Harris shut down Northview, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Lady Vikings to a 4-0 victory on Tuesday. Harris earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for West Vigo. The pitcher allowed seven hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out eight and walking zero.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
As graduation approaches, local nonprofit’s high school student participants have their pick of top colleges and universities

Wilmington, Del. — Seniors in the Class of 2022 had to adapt to a high school experience full of pandemic-related restrictions and missed opportunities. Yet, during TeenSHARP’s College Signing Day on Thursday, May 19th at 6 pm, nearly 80 high school seniors in the program are ready to announce the prestigious higher education options their diligence afforded them.
Salisbury hosting homecoming concert for American Idol star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md. – Following his impressive run on American Idol, singer Jay Copeland is coming back to Salisbury, and the city is ready to celebrate!. City officials will host a homecoming event for Copeland on June 3rd in Downtown Salisbury. We’re told there will be food trucks, music, and a free live performance. The party will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Gates are opening at 6 p.m., with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
OC Woman Named Miss Maryland USA

OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City woman will represent Maryland at the Miss USA pageant this year. Caleigh Shade, a 22-year-old Ocean City resident, was crowned Miss Maryland USA on Sunday during the 70th edition of the Miss Maryland USA competition. The win came as a surprise to Shade, who was competing in the contest for the first time.
5 First State students named Presidential Scholars

  Five Delaware students, all from charter schools, have been named a 2022 Presidential Scholar. That national award honors them for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The list included:  Claire Andreasen, Arjan Singh Kahlon and David Ziqi Yan from the Charter School of Wilmington Karen Netto from MOT Charter High School Sreeya Pittala ... Read More
VIDEO | Ten years of heartfelt thanks

Ten years ago she was an eighteen year old athlete. Now she is a senior resident doctor at Stanford Medical Center in California, and a ten year sudden cardiac arrest survivor. Grace Firestone returned to Delaware this week to help New Castle County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) celebrate its tenth...
Del. EARNS Act could level the playing field for First State retirees

DELAWARE – Delaware lawmakers are hoping to level the playing field for First State retirees. That could become possible if the Delaware EARNS Act passes. “Delaware EARNS is a transformative pice of legislation. It stands for expanding access to retirement and needful savings,” said bill sponsors Representative Larry Lambert. “It establishes a state facilitated retirement savings plan for individuals that don’t have access to retirement savings plans through their employers.”
Elkton group helps retired racehorses find new lease on life

ELKTON, Md. — What happens to racehorses when they can no longer perform on the track? Finding them new homes and a new purpose is what a special organization in Cecil County is all about. | SPECIAL: More Preakness coverage. Bonnie McRae, founder of "After the Races," helps the...
Nurses in Delaware Can Now Open Primary Care Clinics

Nurse practitioners can now open their own practices in Delaware, increasing patient access to vital health services. Nurse practitioners have always been a valuable part of patient care. Now, Delaware legislators are allowing them open their own practices, thus improving access to health care statewide. Nadya Julien, MS, CNE, APRN,...
Military exercise to be held off Delaware and Maryland coast on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, Md. – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines will conduct a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland on Tuesday. We’re told the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water. In the case of inclement weather, the activity will take place on Thursday.
The 2022 Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary with an All-Star Lineup

Cityfest, Inc., announces the festival headliners and full list of festival events. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns to Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, to celebrate its 35th year June 15 to 18, 2022. This year’s headliners include Stanley Clarke, Chucho Valdés & Paquito d’Rivera, Stokley, Regina Carter, and the Rebirth Brass Band. The 2022 jazz festival mainstage performances will take place Wednesday through Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and on Saturday starting at 12 noon with Regina Carter performing at 1 p.m. The festival will be co-hosted by special guest Clifford Brown Jr. To mark this momentous anniversary, the entire week will be dedicated to live music and art. Pre-festival events will be held June 12, 13, and 14 and late-night Jam Sessions will take place June 15 thru 18 from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. at various locations. For a full festival line-up and more information, please visit cliffordbrownjazzfest.org.
Four Delaware Century Farm Families Honored

DOVER, Del.- Gov. Carney, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Nikko Brady, and state legislators, honored four Delaware farm families for their commitment to keeping farmland within the family for 100 years. “There is no better way to kick off Delaware Grown Week than to highlight the history of Delaware agriculture with...
Cape High enjoys A Night in Hollywood for 2022 prom

The cold rain and dense fog couldn’t deter the smiles and good times at the Cape Henlopen High School prom May 14 at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The theme of A Night in Hollywood was beautifully carried out with flowers, colorful spotlights, glitz and glam, and even a red carpet where attendees were photographed by a couple of paparazzi. Unlimited food and refreshments were provided for the “Hollywood elite” attendees.
