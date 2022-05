Jason Anderson, one of the men who was previously indicted on a misdemeanor charge in the 2020 homicide of Vann Brown, has now been indicted on two counts of murder, making him the third person charged in being responsible for Brown's death. Justin Anderson, who was one of the two men originally charged with murder in the case, was also recently indicted on two additional charges of tampering with evidence and making a false statement.

