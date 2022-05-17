ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Investigation underway after several people get sick at Scioto County camp

 4 days ago
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Health officials are investigating what caused several people to get sick at a Scioto County camp over the weekend. According to the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland, 155 people attended Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville between May 13 and 15. Of those 155...

Norovirus cases in Highland County

After a number of people reported becoming ill after spending this past weekend at a girl scout "camporee" in Lucasville, more reports of people associated with the weekend activitie who are now suffering have started to surface. Over 100 people reported symptoms of what the Scioto County Health Department identified as "norovirus" after the camp out at Camp Molly Lauman. Now, health department officials in Highland County say close to 30 people are reporting similar symptoms of "norovirus" Common symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. The symptoms usually last for 24 to 60 hours after they begin. There is no treatment for norovirus, and no vaccine to prevent infection. Norovirus is highly contagious and can be spread by cooking food or using water that has come in contact with contaminated surfaces.
Second Phase of "American Rescue Plan" Funds Moving Through Ohio Statehouse

State Representative Mark Johnson of Chillicothe reports he voted ‘yes’ this week to allocate the second phase of American Rescue Plan Act funds across Ohio. Among cities and townships in Johnson's District expected to receive funding, the city of Chillicothe leads with $1.1 million, followed by Circleville and Washington Court House.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus health officials sounding the alarm about COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Columbus health officials are warning people about another spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the course of one week, the average number of positive cases increased by 25%, officials said. Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said some of the increase comes from people gathering in groups again, largely due to warmer […]
WOWK 13 News

Man found in Ohio River in Ashland identified

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20): The man who was found dead in the Ohio River in Ashland, Kentucky has been identified. The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says that the man’s name is William Clements. He was from Huntington, West Virginia. UPDATE (8:53 a.m. on Friday, May 20): The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is […]
21-year-old killed in Delaware County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Delaware County. The crash happened around 6:43 a.m. Friday on Section Line Road near Airport in Delaware Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Section Line Road when the...
Knox County crash leaves one person dead

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Knox County Thursday night.   The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jacob D. Donalon, 30, of Mount Vernon, was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse southwest on state Route 3, near Township Road 267, around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle drove […]
Body found in creek bed in Pike Co. under investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found Friday along a creek in Pike County. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found after dispatchers received a call from an individual who thought there was a deceased person in the water along route 220 and route 772.
21-year-old Delaware man killed in Friday morning crash

DELAWARE -- A Delaware man will killed following a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. William D. Hurt, 21, of Delaware, was transported by Delaware County EMS to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Patrol stated. According...
Preparation underway for Scioto County’s Memorial Day parade

PORTSMOUTH—Preparation is underway for Scioto County’s Memorial Day Association as the holiday weekend draws near. Donna Lewis, President of the Scioto County Memorial Day Association, has been involved in the county’s Memorial Day services and preparation for most of her lifetime. “I used to do what they...
Hiker in Ohio Falls to his Death at Nature preserve

Hiker in Ohio Falls to his Death at Nature preserveSCDN Photo Archive. An Ohio man has been reported dead after falling from an overlook while hiking in a nature preserve. The unnamed man was hiking on a trail at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve in Rockbridge when the incident occurred.
Fatal accident Saturday morning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man on a motorcycle was killed in an early morning collision in the city. The bike collided with a passenger car about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston. Police have not released the name of...
