New Heritage River Landing Restaurant Hints At Grand Opening

By Andi Ahne
 4 days ago
The Heritage River Landing project has been in the works for years. It sits right along the Missouri River, next to the Lewis and Clark Riverboat dock. It's an extremely large cabin-like building. After some delays, the outlook is pretty good. The Wait is (Almost) Over. The 'Huckleberry House'...

