SAN ANTONIO - The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been expanded to now include Bexar County. The watch was also expanded to include Uvalde, Medina, and Comal Counties as well. This is an addition to our Hill Country counties. It goes until 11 pm. We are seeing storms really start to blossom across the area, with wind and hail being the main concern with the strongest storms. There are multiple warnings currently in effect west of San Antonio. Otherwise, very heavy rain and lightning will be common with this activity as it continues to develop and push southward.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO