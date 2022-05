ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly left her kids to sleep in a hot van overnight. According to a statement, on May 11, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office that Laquanda Guillory was wanted for three counts of child desertion and could be located at a residence on the 4200 block of Highway 357. She was also reportedly wanted on an outstanding warrant from Lafayette Parish for six counts of aggravated arson.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO