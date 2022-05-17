ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Wayne State to be represented at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 26-28

By Joe Tjaden/WSC Sports Information
 4 days ago

Cole Christoffersen and Dylan Kneifl were announced by the NCAA Tuesday afternoon as national qualifiers for the NCAA Division II Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 26-28 in Allendale, Michigan and hosted by Grand Valley State University. Christoffersen, a graduate student from Lyons (Lyons-Decatur HS), is a...

Plenty of Northeast Nebraska Champions after Class 'C' & 'D' State Track & Field Championships

The State Track & Field Championships concluded Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium for Classes ‘C’ & ‘D’. Area champions on Saturday included the Norfolk Catholic Girls Class ‘C’ 4X100 Relay (50:48); Hartington CC’s Carson Noecker (‘C’ 1600-4:19.61); Wisner/Pilger’s Beau Ruskamp (‘C’ 300 H-39.83); Battle Creek Boys Class ‘C’ 4X100 (43.99); Laurel/Concord/Coleridge’s Deagan Puppe (‘C’ 110 H-14.66); Crofton’s Jordyn Arens (‘C’ 1600-5:17.98); St. Edward’s Cole Mowry (‘D’ 800-2:03.67); Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer (‘D’ 100-12.55 & 200-26.18); and Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha (‘D’ HJ-5’4).
NORFOLK, NE
Baseball highlights local schedule for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, at the Class ‘B’ State Tournament, Omaha Skutt meets Elkhorn North at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha at 4:00 with the winner playing Waverly in the championship game afterwards. At the Class 'A' State Tournament yesterday, Millard West eliminated Lincoln East 5-3 and the Millard West outslugged Millard South 11-10 in the Championship game.
OMAHA, NE
Seven Husker Softball Players Named to All-Region Teams

Seven Nebraska softball players were named to an All-Midwest Region team, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced yesterday. Mya Felder and Cam Ybrarra were named to the all-region first team, Olivia Ferrell and Abbie Squier received second-team honors while Sydney Gray, Billie Andrews and Courtney Wallace were named to the third team.
LINCOLN, NE
Class 'C' & 'D' State Track & Field Championships wrap up first day of competition

The State Track & Field Championships wrapped up the first day of the Class 'C' & 'D' competition on Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium. Area champions on Friday included Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker (Nayker) (‘C’ 3200-9:16.05-State Record); Hartington Cedar Catholic Boys Class ‘C’ 4X800 Relay (8:22.40); Crofton’s Jordyn Arens (‘C’ 3200-11:28.48); Humphrey St. Francis Girls Class ‘D’ 4X800 Relay (10:02.93); Wausa’s Darla Nelson (‘D’ 3200-12:01.47); Scribner/Snyder’s Cailey Stout (‘D’ Discus-123’02); and Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior (‘D’ Long Jump-17’8). The Battle Creek boys lead Class 'C' after five events with 22 points. Hartington Cedar Catholic is second with 20, Norfolk Catholic is third with 18 points, and Stanton is fourth with 16. The North Platte St. Patrick's boys lead Class 'D' after five events with 14.5 points. They lead by 1.5 points. The Superior girls lead Class 'C' with 21 points. Crofton is second at 19, Wisner/Pilger is fifth with 13 points, and Battle Creek is tied for ninth place at 8 points. The North Platte St. Patrick's girls lead Class 'D' with 18 points. Wausa is tied for second with 14, Fullerton, Humphrey St. Francis, Scribner/Snyder, and O'Neill St. Mary's are tied for fifth place with ten points.
NORFOLK, NE
Norfolk High's Mallory places fifth in Class 'A' Shot Put at State Track & Field Championships

The State Track & Field Championships continue today at 9:00 AM at Omaha Burke Stadium for Classes ‘A’ & ‘B’. No area champions were crowned on Wednesday. Norfolk High’s Daylin Mallory placed fifth in the Class ‘A’ Shot Put. The Panthers today will be represented by Rowdy Bauer (LJ); Brendyn Luna (PV); Shaun Gustman (PV); Issac Ochoa (1600); Torrance Tso (Shot Put); Abby Foster (1600); Adalia McWilliams (HJ); Abbi Ruda (800); Molly Meier (800); & Girls 4X400 (Meier, Paige Godfrey, Ruda, & Cameryn Skiff). Reports can be heard all week on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.
NORFOLK, NE
Wisner/Pilger's Ruskamp is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week goes to Beau Ruskamp of the Wisner/Pilger boys track & field team. Last Thursday at the C-3 District Meet at Oakland, he qualified for the State Championships in four events. Ruskamp won the 300 Hurdles in 40.04, the 400 meters...
PILGER, NE
Norfolk High girls tennis team's season reaches end of road

The Norfolk High girls tennis team’s season has come to an end. They all fell in two-set opening round matches at the Class ‘A’ State Championships in Omaha today. Carlie Streich lost her #1 Singles match to Jeana Phan of Lincoln North Star 7-5, 6-2. Sailor Cipra dropped her #2 Singles match to Charmaine Jocson of Bellevue West 6-3, 6-0.
NORFOLK, NE
From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions

An Eastern Nebraska farmer says planting is once again on pause from wet conditions. Quentin Connealy grows corn and soybeans along the Missouri River near Tekamah and says he’s had to face adverse conditions. “It’s crazy how fast it changes where we in a drought and now we’re pretty saturated. A lot of the fields are pretty muddy underneath and I about got stuck in a field. We’re a flatlander so you have to watch where you tread and try not to work the ground too much and open it up so it doesn’t have any bottom to it.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Man ruled not responsible in 2017 Norfolk homicide by reason of insanity

MADISON — A judge has ruled 53-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon not responsible in the Aug. 25, 2017, stabbing death of 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez by reason of insanity. Austin Svehla of the Norfolk Daily News has the story at the following link:. https://norfolkdailynews.com/select/news/man-ruled-not-responsible-in-2017-norfolk-homicide-by-reason-of-insanity/article_093a1fe8-d780-11ec-aa90-5b457f93197b.html#tncms-source=login.
NORFOLK, NE
Bicycle Rodeo promotes bike safety

NORFOLK - The Landon Bos Bicycle Rodeo is set to take place Saturday. Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller says the event is a memorial for Landon Bos who was killed in a scooter-car accident in Norfolk. He says Landon’s parents wanted to do something that brought the community together and...
NORFOLK, NE
Dry winter followed by wet May

NORFOLK - The historically-dry winter has been followed up by a wet month of May. Farmers are slightly behind scheduled in getting their corn and soybean seeds in the ground. To put things in perspective, Farmers Pride Sales and Marketing Manager Dave Spencer, says he looked up data from the last brutally dry year: 2012.
NORFOLK, NE
Weather puts Benjamin Avenue project slightly behind schedule

NORFOLK - Reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to 1st Street is progressing as traffic control is now at 1st Street. Traffic has been shifted to the north side of Benjamin Avenue with one lane for eastbound and one lane for westbound traffic through the construction zone. Assistant City...
NORFOLK, NE
City of Norfolk to purchase second attenuator

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council has agreed to purchase a second pull-behind attenuator, which is used to direct traffic while protecting drivers and crews from hazards on and around road work areas. At Monday’s meeting of the council, City Roads Manager Will Elwell said the Streets Division has gotten...
NORFOLK, NE
City Council tables second reading for highway overlay district

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council has voted to postpone action on a proposed highway overlay district which is designed to enhance the experience for those entering the city along the two main corridors of Highways 81 and 275. On May 2, the council passed measure on the first of...
NORFOLK, NE
Planning Commission recommends amending city code to define public signs

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission has recommended to the city council, an amendment to Section 27-321 of the city code to include an exception, allowing public signs to be placed in public rights-of-way of streets or highways. At the commission’s meeting on Tuesday, city planner Val Grimes said the...
NORFOLK, NE
Farmers Market to open Saturday

NORFOLK - Local and area farmers will be gathering at Norfolk’s Riverpoint Square on Saturday for the 2022 Opening of the Norfolk Farmers Market. The market moved last year from its long-time home at the Sunset Plaza parking lot to Riverpoint Square on the corner of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue. And Mayor Josh Moenning said he’s looking forward to its second year downtown.
NORFOLK, NE

