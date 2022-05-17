Wayne State to be represented at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 26-28

The State Track & Field Championships wrapped up the first day of the Class 'C' & 'D' competition on Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium. Area champions on Friday included Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker (Nayker) (‘C’ 3200-9:16.05-State Record); Hartington Cedar Catholic Boys Class ‘C’ 4X800 Relay (8:22.40); Crofton’s Jordyn Arens (‘C’ 3200-11:28.48); Humphrey St. Francis Girls Class ‘D’ 4X800 Relay (10:02.93); Wausa’s Darla Nelson (‘D’ 3200-12:01.47); Scribner/Snyder’s Cailey Stout (‘D’ Discus-123’02); and Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior (‘D’ Long Jump-17’8). The Battle Creek boys lead Class 'C' after five events with 22 points. Hartington Cedar Catholic is second with 20, Norfolk Catholic is third with 18 points, and Stanton is fourth with 16. The North Platte St. Patrick's boys lead Class 'D' after five events with 14.5 points. They lead by 1.5 points. The Superior girls lead Class 'C' with 21 points. Crofton is second at 19, Wisner/Pilger is fifth with 13 points, and Battle Creek is tied for ninth place at 8 points. The North Platte St. Patrick's girls lead Class 'D' with 18 points. Wausa is tied for second with 14, Fullerton, Humphrey St. Francis, Scribner/Snyder, and O'Neill St. Mary's are tied for fifth place with ten points.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO