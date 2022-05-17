Florida man arrested after allegedly burying father's dog alive and laughing about it

CLEARWATER, Fla. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after allegedly burying his father's dog alive.

According to a press release from the Clearwater Police Department, on Sunday, May 15, officers arrested and charged Tyler Crevasse with cruelty to animals and domestic battery after he admitted to killing the dog, an older poodle mix named Fuzzy.

Crevasse told authorities he killed the dog on Friday, May 13, by wrapping the dog in a wet towel and burying Fuzzy in a hole dug by another dog, WTVT-TV reports.

According to the affidavit obtained by WTVT, Crevasse said he killed the dog because Fuzzy was old, and he believed it was already dying. Crevasse allegedly kept laughing while he was being interviewed by authorities.

Police say Crevasse "battered his father after being confronted about what he did with the dog."

Fuzzy's body was reportedly located where Crevasse described burying it.