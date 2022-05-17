ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida man arrested after allegedly burying father's dog alive and laughing about it

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbU5R_0fhQiEoz00

CLEARWATER, Fla. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after allegedly burying his father's dog alive.

According to a press release from the Clearwater Police Department, on Sunday, May 15, officers arrested and charged Tyler Crevasse with cruelty to animals and domestic battery after he admitted to killing the dog, an older poodle mix named Fuzzy.

Crevasse told authorities he killed the dog on Friday, May 13, by wrapping the dog in a wet towel and burying Fuzzy in a hole dug by another dog, WTVT-TV reports.

According to the affidavit obtained by WTVT, Crevasse said he killed the dog because Fuzzy was old, and he believed it was already dying. Crevasse allegedly kept laughing while he was being interviewed by authorities.

Police say Crevasse "battered his father after being confronted about what he did with the dog."

Fuzzy's body was reportedly located where Crevasse described burying it.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Authorities: Gunman being sought in fatal shooting after teens' fight

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has identified one adult involved in the incident that lead to a fatal shooting following a fight between two teen girls Wednesday. An arrest warrant has been issued for that person, 18-year-old Demetrius Roberts, as authorities continue to investigate. What...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Polk County deputy wrangles snake out from behind woman’s freezer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy added snake wrangler to his resume after getting a serpent out of a woman’s house. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that Deputy Coquyt, a canine handler for the sheriff’s office, visited a resident’s home to get the snake off the woman’s dryer on her back […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
wbrc.com

WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman

THONOTOSASSA,Fla. (WFTS) - Bodycamera video shows the moment a Florida woman who suffers from dementia was rescued by a police K-9 and its handler on Monday. Candace Gray was located in a heavily wooded area near the Hillsborough River State Park. “We didn’t know where to look. We had already...
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Texting driver jailed after heroin found under her seat

A Belleview woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday night after being pulled over for texting while driving and having an altered temporary license tag. Christina Caridao Piedra, 39, of 7730 SE 110th St. Road, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, driving with a suspended license, and misuse of a temporary tag to avoid registering a vehicle.
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Police#Violent Crime#Tcd#Wtvt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Active investigation at Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and crime scene technicians converged Wednesday night at a home in the 5600 block of Churchill Downs Road. Sarasota County Sheriff’s office deputies patrol cars and a forensics van could be seen outside the home. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Megan Krahe...
SARASOTA, FL
iontb.com

Arrest made in St. Petersburg homicide investigation

Detectives are currently on-scene of what is being called a homicide investigation at a home in St. Petersburg. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious circumstance at a home at 3410 38th Street N at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy