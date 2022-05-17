ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Mandan’s Million Dollar Mansions

By Bromo
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every once in a while I let my mind drift off and wonder what it would be like living in a mansion. So my first...

cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Business Beat: Magic City Hoagies moves downtown

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A sandwich shop has switched up its location, joining forces with another one of its businesses. Magic City Hoagies recently moved to downtown Minot, now sharing a building with Magic City Sweets. The owner of both businesses, Christine Staley, says business has been about the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck restaurant maintains customers’ support despite inflation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With decades-high inflation, everything is more expensive. Local businesses have been hit particularly hard. Your News Leader spoke to a restaurant in Bismarck doing its best to serve customers and employees, despite rising costs. Fresh pizza keeps Bruno’s customers coming back week in and week out....
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Business Beat: Daylight Donuts rolls into Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Is there a better way to start your day than with a fresh donut?. Daylight Donuts is the Bismarck area’s newest donut shop with a variety of freshly made donuts, rolls and other pastries. Whether you’re looking for sprinkles, cinnamon sugar, frosted or glazed,...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan Restaurant Opening Second Location In Bismarck

Old 10 Bar & Grill just celebrated the groundbreaking of their new facility. While they have loved serving the people of Mandan over the years, they are now branching out to Bismarck. -- Don't worry Mandan's location will still operate as usual. Never Have I Ever. I'll admit, I've never...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Business
Cool 98.7

When Is Tiny TOO Tiny In Bismarck/Mandan?

Just recently I wrote a story and shared some pictures of mansions in Mandan. As we all were foaming at the mouth looking at gigantic, gorgeous houses in Bismarck/Mandan, the real reality is simple. About 99% of us could never afford to live in one. So what in my opinion makes a house a mansion? The first thing I notice is just how spacious these homes are, how high their living room ceilings reach, and how many cars can fit comfortably in the garage. For those few people that live in an abode that has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, I really doubt they are utilizing ALL of the space they have in their luxurious home, however, let me show you some people that are doing just that.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Construction to begin soon on new $95 million Mandan High School

The Mandan School Board Thursday night approved a guaranteed maximum price of $94,531,123 to build the new Mandan High School with Northwest Contracting. Construction will begin soon, and the school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. In April 2021, Mandan voters approved an $84 million bond referendum to build a new high […]
MANDAN, ND
US News and World Report

Commission Halts Vegas-Style Games at Gas Stations, Stores

BISMARCK,N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Gaming Commission endorsed a rule change Thursday that creates a moratorium on electronic pull tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. The commission voted 3-2 to alter the definition of a bar to make clear where the Las Vegas-style...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Bedrooms
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Highland Acres Soon To Be Labeled As ‘Historic’?

Some Bismarck residents are working to get Highland Acres labeled as 'Historic' by the National Register of Historic Places. Pretty cool, huh?. When a place gets listed on the national register, it's not just an honorary title, it also gives the area the ability to apply for some grant programs. This also allows for properties that produce income, to apply for the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

In Bismarck – Do You Have Bad Gas? ( In Your Car, Not You )

This is something I never would have thought could be possible. There are so many things we do all the time that we take for granted, without ever stopping to think there could be something out of the ordinary happening. Like what for instance? How many times do we just go through the motions of putting gas in our car? Obviously, it's quite necessary if you want to get to work or around town. Did you ever think that the gasoline ( you spent almost your whole paycheck on ) you were pumping into your tank could be bad?
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mandan street closures due to ‘Touch A Truck’ on May 21

Mandan’s annual “Touch A Truck” program downtown on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., means some street closures for most of the day. City officials say Main Street from Collins Avenue to Fourth Street Northwest will be closed to through traffic May 21 from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for set up, the event […]
MANDAN, ND
wdayradionow.com

Northeast Minot home damaged by fire

(Minot, ND) -- A northeast Minot home is damaged after a fire. The blaze broke out late Monday evening at a home in the 500 block of Seventh Street Northeast. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the occupants of the home. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KFYR-TV

Family displaced after Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One family is displaced after a fire in northeast Bismarck Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Rural Fire Department. Investigators said no one was home at the time and a neighbor called 911. Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Minot Public School District sets new enrollment boundaries

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With the building of Minot North High School underway, the Minot Public School Board has now accepted the new enrollment boundaries that will come with it. Just this week, the layout of the new boundaries for school levels K-12 was decided. The elementary school’s new...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota regulators aim to hone in on e-pull tabs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As charitable electronic pull tab machines are gaining popularity in North Dakota, gaming regulators are hoping to keep them confined to certain spaces. Right now, you can play e-pull tabs at almost any bar in North Dakota. Since a bar is technically defined as a “retail...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot to allow off-highway vehicles on city streets

MINOT, N.D. – Minot passed the first reading of an ordinance that would allow so-called “off-highway vehicles” on city streets. The proposed ordinance defines them as motorized, wheeled vehicles capable of cross-country travel and not designed for a highway. It includes vehicles commonly known as side-by-sides. The...
MINOT, ND
Cool 98.7

ND, And Everywhere Else On Earth -“The Classic Golf Debate”

You know how it is when you are at work and someone brings up a controversial topic... ...all the opinions come out to play. Well, this particular subject isn't earth-shattering by any means, BUT it definitely will bring out arguments on both sides. This all came up this afternoon here at our studios in Mandan on a cloudy, rain-splashed Friday. As I looked out Scott McGowan's office window, we started talking about golf, and the PGA Championship that is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Yesterday Tiger Woods was irked at a cameraman for getting too close to him out on the course, we both said to one another how crazy it is for professional golfers to be so close to the fans, literally just a few feet away at times. I remarked that I would be afraid of hitting someone with one of my many errant shots, and SO this shifted into a question that defines moral boundaries with the golfer him or herself.
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

Board approves Minot North High School Sentinels as new name, mascot

A new high school and its mascot have a name. Minot North High School Sentinels was decided by the Minot Public School Board on Thursday. After three public surveys and over 2,700 votes, Minot North High School Sentinels was the top pick among students, staff, alumni and the public. The...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Police investigating unattended death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police said they are investigating the unattended death of 18-year-old Steven Ramos-Carballo on May 14. Police said they responded to an auto shop in the 1400 block of E. Main Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., and located Ramos-Carballo. The department said they have become aware...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy