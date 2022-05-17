ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Ceremony held to honor Waterbury firefighters, police officers

By Matt Buynak
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jXVH_0fhQhseU00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A day of remembrance for firefights and police officers in Waterbury. A ceremony was held on Tuesday morning to honor those men and women who put their lives on the line for public safety.

Family, friends, and former colleagues were on hand for the tribute.

“We honor those fire officers and police officers who have died in the line of duty. In addition, we honor those who have passed in the past year since our last memorial. We have many firemen and policemen who have served us and it’s one way we can pay respect back to those families,” said Sgt. Nadine Amatruda, Waterbury Police Department.

Ten former firefighters and 12 former police officers have died in the past year. The memorial service in Waterbury has been going on for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Southbury community honors fallen law enforcement officers

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members in Southbury are coming together this weekend to show support, appreciation, and remembrance for law enforcement officers who have lose their lives in the line of duty. This comes after “National Police Week.” Folks gathered for a roadside rally with speakers and music. The grassroots effort was started by […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
FOX 61

Bridgeport police investigate 3 overnight incidents

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police responded to three incidents in the city overnight, which sent four people to the hospital. At around 11 p.m. Friday, police received several calls reporting shots fired and a person possibly hurt inside a store on the 300 block of Park Avenue. Arriving officers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Wallingford man arrested for assaulting police officer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man was arrested for assaulting a police officer in Milford on Sunday. Around 1:30 a.m. a Milford police officer patrolling the downtown area of Milford Center was flagged down by Eli’s Tavern’s security. As the officer made his way to the scene at 50 Daniel St., he observed a […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford crews rescue five in Preston Street apartment complex fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford fire crews responded to an apartment complex fire on Preston Street Saturday morning. According to fire officials, Hartford Fire Companies responded to a three-story occupied, brick apartment complex at 270 Preston St. According to the fire department, the blaze started as a kitchen fire on the third floor with heavy […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Waterbury, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Teen dies after swimming accident at Uncas Pond in Lyme

LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Environmental and Energy Protection said a teenager died on Saturday after a swimming accident at a pond in Lyme. DEEP, as well as state police, the Lyme Fire Department, and dive teams from Portland, Middletown, and Yantic-Norwich, responded to the Uncas Pond swim area on Keeny Road off […]
LYME, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Arrest In 2021 Drive-By Murder

Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges. The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sgt
WTNH

Ellington police increasing overnight patrols to curb crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Suspects steal cars and catalytic converters during the day and night and in driveways and parking lots. To help combat these brazen thefts, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law, which goes into effect July 1, that is aimed at cracking down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters. […]
ELLINGTON, CT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Connecticut mother left 2-year-old home alone to go to the store

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A mother in Connecticut is facing charges after police said her toddler was found wandering outside alone while she went out to a store. Wolcott police said in a Facebook post that they were called when a 2-year-old was found around 9:30 p.m. in a front yard, wet and crying. A neighbor saw the child, who was barefoot and wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, and immediately called the police.
WOLCOTT, CT
WTNH

Hamden woman killed in hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Hamden. Police found the 37-year-old Hamden woman in the roadway in the 200 block of Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Law enforcement members honor fallen heroes killed in the line of duty

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A somber ceremony on Thursday in Meriden as law enforcement honored fallen heroes at the Connecticut Police Academy. The annual remembrance service saluted the brave men and women in blue who lost their lives. This was the 34th time the law enforcement memorial service was held. Three more names were added […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to car dealership fire in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews and police officers responded to a structure fire that broke out at the Artoli Dodge Ram Chrysler car dealership in Enfield on Friday morning. Route 5 between Elm Street and Brainard are closed in Enfield while firefighters fight the blaze, according to police. The North Thompsonville, Thompsonville, and Shaker […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to string of Bristol robberies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in connection to a string of robberies in Bristol over the last month. According to the Bristol Police Department, 39-year-old Gregory Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday without incident based on active warrants. On April 20, Corner Pizza was burglarized. Two days later, Rodd’s Restaurant was […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy