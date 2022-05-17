Ceremony held to honor Waterbury firefighters, police officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A day of remembrance for firefights and police officers in Waterbury. A ceremony was held on Tuesday morning to honor those men and women who put their lives on the line for public safety.

Family, friends, and former colleagues were on hand for the tribute.

“We honor those fire officers and police officers who have died in the line of duty. In addition, we honor those who have passed in the past year since our last memorial. We have many firemen and policemen who have served us and it’s one way we can pay respect back to those families,” said Sgt. Nadine Amatruda, Waterbury Police Department.

Ten former firefighters and 12 former police officers have died in the past year. The memorial service in Waterbury has been going on for more than 30 years.

