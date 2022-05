Joseph M. Peters, age 67 of Carlyle, passed away at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Mr. Peters was born in East St. Louis on June 1, 1954, a son of Frank and Christine (nee Vogel) Peters. Joe was an avid Cardinals fan who could always strike up a conversation about baseball. He enjoyed his many years of work at Community Link and loved making friends with the staff and residents at Caring First Nursing Home. Joe was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, where he had served as a lector. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382, Carlyle.

CARLYLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO