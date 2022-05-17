Sprouts Farmers Market, a popular regional grocery store chain in California, is closing two of its locations on June 3, 2022. Read on to find out which store locations will be affected by the closures.
Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Comments / 0