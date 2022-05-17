Mississippi man arrested after woman’s body found floating in river

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested after a woman’s body was discovered floating in the Leaf River.

According to a news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, on May 15, Brittany Holifield’s body was recovered. The Mississippi Crime Lab told WTOK-TV Holifield’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The Sheriff’s Department identified Marty Breazeale as the suspect and asked the public’s help in finding him.

In a press conference posted by WDAM-TV, the Sheriff’s Department said a manhunt was conducted, and security at a local casino had spotted him. Authorities reportedly searched for him in the area of Swamp Road, Red Hill Crossing Road, East Radio Road, and Jennings Masters Road.

In the press conference, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, "We cannot say thanks enough to the many agencies and individuals who responded to assist us with this manhunt for Marty Breazeale."

Berlin said Breazeale "will now face the justice for the heinous crime he is accused of committing."

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Brezaeale was eventually located, captured, and booked into jail on May 17 on a charge of first-degree murder.