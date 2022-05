A recent 5K walk to raise awareness of mental health in Prince William County drew more than 400 people who took to the course at Locust Shade Park to walk for the cause. “It’s just to make sure that everyone knows that we have mental health issues throughout our community and that it’s OK to recognize that, and it’s OK to seek help and as a county we need to provide services to people who need help,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair at-Large Ann Wheeler, who walked in the 5K Sunday.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO