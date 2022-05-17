First Alert Weather In-Depth: Ingredients for a cold night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Yellow Alert will remain for the region this evening as the threat for strong storms continues. No major changes as of the middle of noon today. Sunshine will continue to bake the surface and build thunderstorm energy for later this evening. Just as before there is the chance for a stray thunderstorm this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry, if not all of us. Storm chances begin to increase around 7 this evening before the best chances for storms arrives towards 9 tonight. Storms will continue into midnight before exiting the region shortly after. Storms through today will have the chance to produce strong gusty winds, small hail, localized heavy rain, and the slim chance for a tornado. We will give way to drier skies late tonight before a second round of potential strong storms rolls in early Sunday afternoon.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO