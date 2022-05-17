ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Ingredients for a cold night

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Only two days ago we had summer weather here in Western New York, but tonight we are talking about temperatures that are going to be dropping into the 30s. It is interesting to note that the record low temperature for Wednesday morning is 30...

WHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert: Chance of strong storms this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Yellow Alert will remain for the region this evening as the threat for strong storms continues. No major changes as of the middle of noon today. Sunshine will continue to bake the surface and build thunderstorm energy for later this evening. Just as before there is the chance for a stray thunderstorm this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry, if not all of us. Storm chances begin to increase around 7 this evening before the best chances for storms arrives towards 9 tonight. Storms will continue into midnight before exiting the region shortly after. Storms through today will have the chance to produce strong gusty winds, small hail, localized heavy rain, and the slim chance for a tornado. We will give way to drier skies late tonight before a second round of potential strong storms rolls in early Sunday afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Strong to Severe Storms Possible for Western New York

After some cooler weather throughout this week across Western New York, there will soon be a sharp increase in the temperature department. Highs are expected to be in the mid-to-high 80’s this Friday and Saturday. Some areas could reach 90 degrees this weekend, plus the humidity will be very high, so it’s important to stay hydrated.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tops Friendly Market speaks on future plans of Buffalo store

Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

Severe weather moves through north country

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Severe weather moved through the region Monday, even prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for parts of Lewis County. The tornado warning lasted about 30-minutes. However, there’s no indication a twister actually touched down. There’s also no indication that...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

The storms are here; some damage reported

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An approaching cold front from the west will bring thunderstorms, with the potential for strong and damaging winds. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of Central New York through 4 p.m. Monday. There has been some damage from the thunderstorms. You can...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) - A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about 4,200...
GAYLORD, MI
WHEC TV-10

Penguins back outside as bird flu precautions loosen

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The penguins are back outside at the Seneca Park Zoo. Zoo officials moved the penguins inside in March to protect them from the bird flu, the virus detected in Monroe County that's extremely contagious to a variety of bird species but rarely to humans. A...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York State and Rochester see highest gas prices ever recorded by AAA

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have reached their highest prices ever recorded by AAA. Rochester's regular unleaded prices broke the record on Thursday, at $4.840, and diesel prices broke the record on Wednesday, at $6.310. The statewide average gas prices also set a record for regular...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Thousands still without power after fast-moving storm sweeps through Central NY

Update at 11:15 p.m.: While most of Central New York has electricity again tonight, some still do not. National Grid is reporting 117 customers in Onondaga County, 847 customers in Oneida County, 41 customers in Cayuga County and three customers in Cortland County are still without power at 11:15 p.m. No one in Madison County is without power. NYSEG also is reporting eight customers without power in the Syracuse area.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Twilight Festival to affect traffic Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Parts of downtown Rochester will be temporarily closed to traffic for the Twilight Festival on Saturday. The Twilight Festival is a part of the American Criterium Cup Series. It makes an annual stop in Rochester. The following roads will be closed to traffic on Saturday:
ROCHESTER, NY
WISH-TV

Hail as big as ping-pong balls prompts storm warnings in multiple counties

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. for southeastern Lawrence County and southwestern Jackson County in south central Indiana. Primary hazard is ping-pong-ball-sized hail. People are animals are expected to be injured. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. Thursday for...
INDIANA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo community gathers to honor those lost in mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saturday marks one week since the mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. A moment of silence was held at the shooting scene on Jefferson Avenue to honor the 10 victims. News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey was there for the event. It was an emotional afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fashion Week starts with "edgy show" at Public Market

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Fashion Week began with an "edgy show" on Thursday at the Rochester Public Market. The Public Market hosted runway shows on Thursday night. Fashion Week will conclude with two more shows on Friday, at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The 12th annual Fashion Week...
ROCHESTER, NY

