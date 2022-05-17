Interview: Lincoln County Commissioners Bruns and Wuehler Recap Weekly Meeting

According to a press release from the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, the sale price threshold for North Platte speculative single family house construction in the local ‘Shot in the Arm’ housing incentive program has increased to $325,000. It was previously capped at $285,000. The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation made the announcement after confirming the change with Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The Nebraska Legislature adopted the new workforce housing threshold recently, and DED will accept it as a standard in existing programs also. To qualify, house construction may not have been started prior to April 18, 2022.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO