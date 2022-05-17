ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Interview: Lincoln County Commissioners Bruns and Wuehler Recap Weekly Meeting

 4 days ago

Tuesday morning Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Chris Bruns...

NP Chamber ‘Shot in the Arm’ Housing Incentives Available, Sale Price Threshold Increases

According to a press release from the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, the sale price threshold for North Platte speculative single family house construction in the local ‘Shot in the Arm’ housing incentive program has increased to $325,000. It was previously capped at $285,000. The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation made the announcement after confirming the change with Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The Nebraska Legislature adopted the new workforce housing threshold recently, and DED will accept it as a standard in existing programs also. To qualify, house construction may not have been started prior to April 18, 2022.
Interview: President and CEO of the NP Area Chamber and Development Corporation Gary Person Joins Huskeradio

This week Gary Person the President the CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation joined Tristen Winder on Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning on KODY, 1240 AM / 106.1 FM. Mr. Person discusses several of the major projects going on throughout the community along with the impact of the 107th 2nd Nebraska Legislative Session, which recently came to tits conclusion. The conversation can be heard below:
