Hooray for Heroes will return to Radcliff for the first time since 2019. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day. Activities are planned in the Radcliff City Hall parking lot at 411 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd. The program’s purpose is to show appreciation for current and former military members, first responders and their families.

RADCLIFF, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO