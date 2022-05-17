Some LI parents relieved, others ambivalent as FDA approves COVID vaccine booster for kids

Long Island parents had mixed reactions Tuesday to the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a COVID-19 booster shot for kids.

The FDA cleared the booster for children ages 5 to 11, garnering relief from Plainview resident Michelle Brickman.

"I feel very fortunate that we live in a society that extends services like that to young children, because they need to be protected from illnesses the same way they were protected from polio and other illnesses that we all had to get immunized against," Brickman said. "It is important to take these measures because we are at risk."

Others like Levittown resident Takiera Wilson has still had not gotten her daughter vaccinated against COVID.

"I am just not comfortable with her being vaccinated yet," Wilson said.

The COVID vaccine is still not available to children under the age of 5.