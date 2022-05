MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state legislature will be on the road for interim committee meetings set to start Sunday on the WVU campus in Morgantown. Most of the meetings are scheduled to take place at the Erickson Alumni Center and WVU College of Law. WVU President Gordon Gee is on the agenda Monday to address lawmakers in the newly constructed Reynolds Hall- home of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO