Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland. Friday-Saturday, May 20-21, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April showers may bring May flowers, and while that’s nice and all, it’d be a bit more convenient if April showers brought free flour. Imagine what you could do with all that flour; imagine the breads, the cakes, the phyllo dough. Oh the phyllo dough, think of all the spanakopita. I don’t know about you but my mouth just waters at the thought. I could really go for some right about now, and if you’re in the same boat as me, have I got news for you: The Memphis Greek Festival is the place to be for all those in want of spanakopita and of course all the other great Greek foods.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO