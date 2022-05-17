ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Wheel of Fortune is bringing its live show to Memphis

By Jacob Gallant
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wheel of Fortune is bringing a new live show to the Bluff City.

Annual Memphis Greek Fest underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tasty cultural celebration is going on right here in the Mid-South. The 63rd Annual Memphis Greek Festival is under way at the AnNUNciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Highland Street. This is an annual celebration of Greek culture, music, fun and of course food.
MEMPHIS, TN
Rooftop Vibes & Views in Memphis

Take in Memphis' unmatched vibes and views from a different perspective!. The rooftop bars in the Bluff City will bring you good times, guaranteed! Hit 'em up:. Is it weird that one of the biggest landmark's in the city, The Pyramid, doubles as a Bass Pro Shop? No, that's just Memphis—and with that comes the Big Cypress Lodge, a 103-room, wilderness hotel that boasts breathe-taking views of Downtown Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Krispy Kreme offers free donuts for 2022 grads on Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's that time of year where our loved ones grow from one stage of life to another. This year, graduates can get free sweet treats at Krispy Kreme. As a reward for all their hard work, the doughnut chain will give each graduating senior a box of doughnuts!
MEMPHIS, TN
Bluff City Fair returns to Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carnival rides, games and food are back as the Bluff City Fair returns to Liberty Park. The gates opened Friday and the fair will run through May 30. There will be thrill shows and kids can stop by the petting zoo. Don't forget, there's music, Pronto pups and cotton candy.
MEMPHIS, TN
The 16 Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, According to Local Experts

Family. Tradition. Soul. This is what sets Memphis barbecue apart. Ronald Payne, of Payne's Bar-B-Q, says that most of the barbecue restaurants in Memphis are family-owned, and that the barbecue here just has a certain "soulfulness" to it. The restaurant he runs today was started by his father, and their signature mustard slaw—which they make fresh every day—has been in his dad's family for four or five generations. "My dad's family was a big barbecue family," he says, joking that his mom "never planned on being in Payne's every day like she was."
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Americans Adamson named NISL Coach of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a brilliant first season for the Memphis Americans Indoor Soccer team. So much so, it earns their head coach the top honor in the league. Americans Head Coach Corey Adamson is named the National Indoor Soccer League Coach of the Year.
MEMPHIS, TN
DMC: Expect Beale Street security measures to be in place for the summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's been more than one month since a deadly triple shooting on Beale Street. Since then, city leaders have implemented new security protocols to prevent another tragedy. Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young says they aren't going anywhere just yet.
MEMPHIS, TN
New Bread Bakery! Ginger's Bread Co. Now Open In Midtown

There's a new bakery offering fresh bread and more in midtown! Jimmie Hoxie's The Ginger's Bread started up during the pandemic offering pickup, and today opened a brick-and-mortar location at 1613 Union Avenue. The goods are baked each morning at Otherfoods Kitchen and brought over to the new space, which is in between the fancy brick Valvoline and the Mormon storefront on Union.
MEMPHIS, TN
A first look inside the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, we got our first look inside the house that love built. The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is complete, the ribbon's been cut and it's now open to the public to see until the big giveaway next month.
MEMPHIS, TN
Andrew “Latty” Latimer

Andrew "Latty" Latimer is named morning host at Cumulus Media country "Kix 106" WGKX Memphis, effective May 31. Latimer previously served in the same role at Flinn Broadcasting's crosstown classic hits WHBQ (107.5).
MEMPHIS, TN
Yo Gotti is looking to hire a chauffeur for his new $600K Rolls-Royce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is looking for someone to drive him around in his new ride. Gotti recently showed off his new rides on Instagram--a pair of twin black Rolls-Royces with "Lemonhead" yellow interior. The two cars went for a combined $1.2 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
Aldi closes one Memphis location due to crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Aldi has decided to close one of its grocery stores in Memphis, the company announced Thursday. The company said it has decided to close its store located at 2877 Lamar Avenue after serving the Orange Mound and Bethel Grove communities for 15 years. People living near the Orange Mound area are disappointed.
Redbirds blow late lead at Gwinnett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the diamond, the Memphis Redbirds finding out what life is like without star second baseman Nolan Gorman, and pitcher Matt Liberatore. Both called up to the parent St. Louis Cardinals. For the first time this season, the Redbirds blow a late lead. Gwinnett scores 2
MEMPHIS, TN
Arkansas teen opens food truck a week after graduating high school

Grant Hoffpauir from Wynne, Arkansas, graduated high school student and made his dreams a reality by opening his own food truck. Hoffpauir was born with Down syndrome, and his parents say they started "early in age advocating for him to be the best". WMC's Briseida Holguin reports.May 21, 2022.
WYNNE, AR
Five Things to Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 20-22

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland. Friday-Saturday, May 20-21, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April showers may bring May flowers, and while that's nice and all, it'd be a bit more convenient if April showers brought free flour. Imagine what you could do with all that flour; imagine the breads, the cakes, the phyllo dough. Oh the phyllo dough, think of all the spanakopita. I don't know about you but my mouth just waters at the thought. I could really go for some right about now, and if you're in the same boat as me, have I got news for you: The Memphis Greek Festival is the place to be for all those in want of spanakopita and of course all the other great Greek foods.
MEMPHIS, TN

