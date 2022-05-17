Mervin Mayo shares his song, "Bow Down"

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia this Morning viewers are celebrating birthdays! Also, check out Biscuit's television debut!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
What was in the water in Virginia Beach? Starting in the ’90s and peaking in the ’00s, Pharrell Williams, Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley, and Missy Elliott—friends and family from the Tidewater Region—made nerdy pop normal on the charts. Their productions whirred, gurgled, pinged and rumbled—the handiwork of studio geeks—while their lyrics embraced the freaky: Missy demanding that you work it…Pharrell declaring he’s a hustler, baby…Timbaland bringing sexy back.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After the first postcard arrived in March, Mason Cox received four more in over a month. Each postmarked from a different state, but all from the same person – Molly Mae. “It has my name, correct spelling, exact address, including the apartment number. It...
Suggesting Rhythm, a band from Richmond recreating the music of The Grateful Dead, will kick things off on the first night of the three-day festival. The band is scheduled for a three-hour set starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20.
Morgan Robinson, 11, was traumatized and depressed after her mother says she was attacked by another student at school. But, after months of counseling and support from the community, she’s now thriving and sharing her story to help others.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Toolbank provides tools, equipment and more to community organizations. Toby Vernon, Executive Director of Richmond Toolbank stopped by to share more about the upcoming Hammers & Ales event- celebrating as a community with a family-friendly event with lots of games & activities for folks of all ages.
Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook, taking advice from his family, pays a visit to Potros Mexican Restaurant in Richmond’s West End, where he discovers, much to his amazement delicious sizzling seafood. I often hear locals complain that there are no great seafood restaurants in the Richmond area....
RICHMOND, Va. -- Keep your gutters clean all year long and stay off that ladder for good! Owner of MR. FIX-IT, Mark Binshtok, shares the benefits of protecting your home with Gutter Helmet. MR. FIX-IT’S new payment relief option offers the customers zero deposit, zero payments, and zero interest for...
The $100K Rose Gold Raffle, Virginia Lottery's first online-only raffle, had a $10 ticket price and a 1 in 25,000 chance of winning the top prize. There were also 2,500 $50, 250 $100 and 100 $500 prizes.
Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
Ollie William Peoples Jr, 61, passed away on May 16,2022 in Richmond, VA after a courageous battle with cancer. Ollie was born on January 13,1961 in Radford, VA. Ollie was preceded in death by his father, Oliva “Ollie” William Peoples, Sr., Mother Elizabeth Ann Redd Peoples, Sisters Rose Marie Leeper, and Margaret “Abby” Singleton.
The owners of the former Imperial Plaza in Northside are a year into renovating the longtime senior housing complex as a so-called “active adult” community, though one of the biggest planned updates is yet to come. Rebranded as Legacy at Imperial Village, the 26-acre, multi-building complex at 1717...
NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A North Chesterfield mom wants answers after she said her daughter was left alone in a classroom after school dismissal. The mom said it happened Thursday afternoon at Hopkins Road Elementary School, where her 8-year-old fell asleep in class. “The lights [were] off, and the...
Comments / 1