Megan Thee Stallion Provides An Update On Her Upcoming Album

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion knows her fans have been craving new music since she dropped her new song "Plan B" at her debut Coachella performance. Now the Houston native has revealed another new detail about her upcoming album.



On Monday, May 16, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance on the red carpet at The Webby Awards. During a quick interview, the 27-year-old, who won Artist of the Year at the Internet-based awards show, revealed an update about her upcoming project.



"Actually, probably like 95% done with my new album," Meg said. "I want to tease that for the Hotties. I haven't told them nothing about my album."

Megan Thee Stallion hasn't revealed much about her follow-up to the rapper's 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties . So far in 2022, Meg has dropped off a few singles including "Flamin' Hottie" and jumped on Shenseea's "Lick." She recently dropped her latest collaboration with Dua Lipa "Sweetest Pie" and debuted "Plan B" at Coachella. Although the album is almost done, there's still no confirmation that any of her previously released tracks will appear on her forthcoming LP.



Speaking of her recent joint effort with Dua Lipa, Meg recently said that she wasn't sure whether the collaboration would work out or not at first. During a recent conversation with Vogue , the rapper admitted she was worried that she wouldn't click with Dua .



"When somebody is so gorgeous and established, you don’t know what to expect," Meg said. "A lot of ladies can be divas. But Dua is just so nice. She felt like a familiar spirit. We have an unspoken bond, it’s not even anything we need to discuss. Sometimes people get the wrong idea about me, too. But once you meet me, you’re like, Oh! This is my homegirl.”

