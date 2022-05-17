Photos: Home built by original Blues owner hits market for $1M

FRONTENAC, Mo. — A Frontenac home that oozes vintage charm, built by original St. Louis Blues owner Sidney Salomon Jr. in the late ’50s, just hit the market for over $1 million.

Real estate broker Ted Wight said “no expense was spared” in constructing the 3,799-square-foot home, which sits on an acre of land at 10 Vouga Lane.

“As you enter the cobblestone circular driveway, you know that you are about to see something exciting,” Wight wrote in the real estate listing.

The entryway hall contains intricate wood carvings from a cruise ship. A balcony overlooks an expansive two-story great room — which includes a wall of windows, ceiling beams, a massive chandelier, a large fireplace, and brass altar lights from an old church frame.

Off the great room, there is a dining room with marble floors, wood molding, and a stained glass window.













































































The home has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The main bedroom features walls of closets with French detailing and a door that leads to an upper terrace. Its bathroom has a marble tub with swan faucets and two decorative sinks in a marble-topped vanity.

Other home features include a partially finished walk-out basement, a den with a wet bar and vaulted ceilings, a two-car garage, an eat-in kitchen, and an outdoor patio area with a fountain.

Salomon, a successful insurance executive, built the home in 1959. About eight years later, he and his son Sidney Salomon III paid $2 million to buy the Blues franchise alongside their colleague Robert Wolfson. The group spent another $4 million to purchase and renovate the Arena on Oakland Avenue, according to NHL.com.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the elder Salomon was not thrilled about owning the team but warmed up to the idea with some persuading from his son — and what an investment it turned out to be.

The Blues made their debut with a 2-2 tie against the Minnesota North Stars on Oct. 11, 1967. The team was ranked as the best of six expansion teams of 1967-68 and made the Stanley Cup finals in its first three seasons.

The Salomons sold the Blues in 1977 to Ralston Purina Corp. and later moved to Boca Raton, Florida. Sidney Salomon Jr. died in May 1986. His son passed away in December 1988.

Additional Information

Real estate listing: 10 Vouga Lane

Realtor: Ted Wight

Photography by Reed Radcliffe

