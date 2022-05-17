WMU board hosts special meeting on Dunbar Hall renovation

The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider a resolution to receive state funding for the Dunbar Hall renovation.

The board will meet in a public special virtual session Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m.

WMU says the $42 million renovation will develop a state-of-the-art, 21 st century learning environment for students.

Improvements include reconfiguring classroom layouts, student workspaces and major technology upgrades for teaching and learning.

The building will also get upgraded to maximize energy efficiency and better align with WMU’s sustainability mission.

The state of Michigan will provide $30 million of the total project costs, a process governed by the State Building Authority.

WMU says in these routine transactions, the SBA requires ownership of the building to lawfully fund the project.

The SBA will then lease the building back to the university during this time until the work is complete and the debts paid.

From there, the university will resume ownership of the building.

To complete this process, the Board of Trustees must approve the resolution, including the necessary documents to transfer ownership to the SBA.

To livestream Thursday’s special board meeting, click here .

If you would like to address the board at the meeting, you must notify Dr. Kahler Schuemann by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The Dunbar Hall renovation project is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube