Columbus, OH

Gas prices reach record highs across the U.S.

By Dan Pearlman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The price at the pump continues to rise in central Ohio and across the country.

According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was a record high of $4.51 per gallon on Tuesday morning. By early afternoon, the national average was even higher, at $4.53 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the national average for diesel is $5.56 per gallon, which is also an all-time high.

“Both of those are moving in the wrong direction, but gasoline prices are moving more in an upward direction than diesel,” De Haan said.

Many gas stations across central Ohio sold regular unleaded fuel for $4.49 per gallon on Tuesday. De Haan said he thinks those prices will stay above $4 per gallon throughout most of the summer.

“I think Columbus is going to see more upward pressure than downward pressure,” he said. “Gas prices will probably stay somewhere in the low to mid or even upper $4 a gallon range. It’s not impossible that prices could hit $5, but at this point, I still think it’s kind of improbable that we’ll hit $5 this summer.”

