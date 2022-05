MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another warm day today, but some places did not see quite as warm of temperatures with some showers and storms rolling through the afternoon and evening. Overnight, the showers and storms will taper away with temperatures dropping just a bit into the low-70’s. Tomorrow, a cold front will move close to the News 5 area and eventually stall out leaving rain chances elevated at 70 percent tomorrow mainly after noon. Temperatures will reach into the mid-80’s for highs.

